The perfect garbage can is surprisingly hard to find, and Beth Rubenstein has spent a lot of time looking. As deputy director of policy and communications for the city of San Francisco’s Department of Public Works, she’s been trying to find a good trash can to replace the city’s aging inventory of more than 3,000 sidewalk garbage receptacles. But not just any can will do. To withstand the hard life of a city trash can—vandalism, rummaging, repeated unloading, jammed holes, and rusted hinges—the ideal replacement would need to hit a range of requirements. The ideal replacement, Rubenstein realized, did not exist. “We didn’t find an off-the-shelf can that addressed all those criteria,” she says.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO