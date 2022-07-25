ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Lottery: More than $121 million sent to state after more than $432 million in lottery sales

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Mississippi Lottery officials announced that more than $121 million was transferred to the state after more than $432 million in sales in the last 12 months.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for the fiscal year 2022, bringing the total to $121,570,750.80.

With the funds, $80 million will got to assist with roads and bridges, and $41,570,750.80 will go to Mississippi’s Education Enhancement fund during FY22.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

Comments / 15

Grant Wilks
2d ago

So for, 41 other states are sending financial help to all it citizens and not just to this. Group or that group, EVERYBODY gets help but Mississippi so far refuses and to help its people. I’ve called 2 times to the Capitol in Jackson and voiced my displeasure. We need to flood them with phone calls , text letters etc.They got 169 million dollars about 9 months ago just from the casinos in Biloxi and that doesn’t count all the other casinos, or the lottery. I guess they think we have forgotten about all of this, but we haven’t.

Reply(1)
6
mb2rocketmanfan
2d ago

They need to travel these County Roads and Highways in Bolivar County! All of The Supervisors should be fired! They are not doing anything!!!!

Reply
4
mb2rocketmanfan
2d ago

These County Supervisors make what, 60,000.00 a year and do nothing! I lost a center cap in my truck from not being able to dodge a hole in Bolivar County!!!

Reply
3
