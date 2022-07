U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 hospital rankings with local hospitals claiming four of the top five positions on the best in Missouri list. The prestigious list, now in its 33rd year, places Barnes Jewish Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in the state and in the metro St. Louis area. Additionally, BJC claimed the No. 11 spot on the national list, moving up six spots from its previous position.

