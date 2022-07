ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The federal jury handling Greg Hill Jr.'s wrongful death suit ruled in favor of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Hill's family filed the wrongful death suit in January of 2016 after Hill was shot four times through his garage door by a deputy. Two deputies responded to a complaint in 2014 and found Hill playing loud music at his family's home on Avenue Q, according to court documents. The sheriff's office said Hill was drunk and carrying a gun which led to the altercation with deputies.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO