Mankato, MN

Registration deadline today for ‘Night to Unite’

By Michael McShane
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the deadline for Mankato residents to register their block party ahead of the city’s annual Night...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Local businesses sponsor K-5 students at Windom Area School

Local actors and musicians are preparing for the world premier of a new musical next week. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Gov. Tim Walz visits Janesville ethanol plant. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Tim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Nicollet man cleans gravestones honoring veterans

Local actors and musicians are preparing for the world premier of a new musical next week. Partners and community members filled Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza Tuesday afternoon as the Greater Mankato Area United Way officially kicked off its 2023 season. City of Mankato seeks community feedback regarding future of...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Portion of North Mankato has water restored

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: North Mankato residents living in the Reserve area once again have water. This after notice there was damage to the area’s watermain. Contractors repaired the damage and water service was restored. ORIGINAL STORY: North Mankato residents living in the Reserve area will be...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign

City of Mankato seeks community feedback regarding future of Jefferson Quarry. The City of Mankato is seeking feedback from community members about what to do with Jefferson Quarry. Family hosts event on RAGBRAI route to support GoServ Global. Updated: 8 hours ago. Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: 911 service fully restored in Blue Earth County

They see at least 30 people buying their sweet corn, tomatoes and cucumbers at their stand in the Rhapsody Music parking lot. Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier. Updated: 24 minutes ago. Local actors and musicians are preparing for the world premier of a new musical next week.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Southern Minnesota performers prepare for musical world premier

For most people, cleaning is a chore with lots of spraying, scrubbing, and wiping. But for Matthew Mickelson, it has become a key part of his life. Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT. Partners and community members filled Mankato’s...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Salvation Army: Park & Praise moves to Youth Center on Riverfront

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A quick note: the location for tonight’s Mankato Salvation Army’s Park & Praise has moved. Due to construction on the Salvation Army Thrift Store’s parking lot, tonight’s picnic, Park and Praise has been moved to the Youth Center at the main location on Riverfront Drive.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Gov. Tim Walz visits Janesville ethanol plant

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Guardian Energy Plant in Janesville sees millions of bushels of corn go through its process of turning grain into ethanol. Gov. Tim Walz, a supporter of clean energy and the push for ethanol, toured the plant Friday, learning more about how locally grown corn goes from the ground to the gas tank.
JANESVILLE, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

QOTD (Results)

Those experiencing issues can call (507) 387-5601, or call or text 911 from a mobile phone. Contractors are currently in the process of working to repair the damage. Around average temperatures combined with comfortable dew points make for a warm and comfortable week. St. Peter American Legion to host Fund...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Noose found at Edina Community Center

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent."A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
EDINA, MN
KEYC

Highway 19 roadwork begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) begins work today on Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169. The project began back in 2017 with a Flood Feasibility Study. The overall goal is make Highway 93, another road connecting Henderson and 169, less susceptible to flooding, but...
HENDERSON, MN
KEYC

Mini VetsFest to raise money for veterans in greater Mankato area

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller visited North Mankato Monday afternoon to highlight the importance of summer reading. Local Foods Week: Partnership between farmers and restaurants. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT. All the participants are members of the Region Nine Growers Network, which are a group...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Thousands protest proposed abortion restrictions in Indiana

Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville. Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting incident that occurred earlier in the day. Greater Mankato Area United Way kicks of 2023 campaign. Updated: 1 hour ago.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

PHOTOS: Shooting in Janesville (07/26/2022)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
kikn.com

Shooting Rocks Small Minnesota Town Tuesday

Janesville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A shooting in a small southern Minnesota town resulted in one injury and two arrests Tuesday afternoon. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management confirmed the shooting happened in downtown Janesville just before 3:30 p.m. A news release regarding the incident indicates the shooting victim had to be airlifted from the scene.
JANESVILLE, MN

