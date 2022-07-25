CompTIA Signs Digitunity's Corporate Pledge to End Digital Divide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)

