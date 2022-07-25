ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$15 Million Winning Scratch Ticket Sold in Fall River

By Nancy Hall
Cover picture for the articleStopping off for a scratch ticket doesn't seem so silly after a $15 million winning ticket was sold in Fall River recently. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that the 7-Eleven at 1099 William S. Canning Boulevard in the city had sold a major winner in the Lottery’s $15,000,000 Money...

ABC6.com

Ticket buyers hopeful ahead of $810 million Mega Millions drawing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – After no lucky winners took home last Friday’s Mega Millions, Tuesday’s drawing has now ballooned up to an estimated $810 million prize, making it the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Tuesday’s Mega Millions number drawing will be at 11 pm, and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
LOTTERY
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Tewksbury Tuesday; no Mega Millions jackpot winner

Although there was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday, two Massachusetts lottery players won $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 prizes was from the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at Racing Mart in Springfield. The other was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Hobart’s Country Store in Tewksbury.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes beach in Lincoln

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Lincoln for swimming on Wednesday. The Department of Health said that Lincoln Woods State Park Beach has high bacteria levels. However, the Department reopened Surfer’s Rock end of Sachuest Beach in Middletown for swimming.
LINCOLN, RI
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Winning numbers drawn for $830M Mega Millions jackpot

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15. No one has won the jackpot since April 15.  This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from MassachusettsMega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta. 
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Residential Properties Offers 22-Acre South Coast Farm For $4.5 Million

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. The perfect home, a working farm, or anything you can imagine. Residential Properties is offering a unique property on the South Coast in Dartmouth, MA. The asking price: $4,500,000. DESCRIPTION. Located on a scenic 22 acres, this iconic South Coast farm supported agricultural use...
DARTMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Who won $15 million prize off of scratch-off ticket sold at 7-Eleven? Here’s why name won’t be released

The winner of a $15 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize has been announced but the full name won’t be released. The lottery announced the Bonzo Family Revocable Trust 2022 of Cranston, Rhode Island has claimed the first $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. The trust was represented by trustee Stephen Levesque, Esq.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Only Real SouthCoast Locals Know How To Pronounce These Town Names

Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI
1420 WBSM

When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
