Two men charged after fight at fairgrounds Sunday evening

On July 27th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Caillin Flatley, 36, of Findley Lake, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. The Troopers responded to Weeden Road in Randolph for a report of a motorist that needed assistance. Upon arrival, the Troopers observed that the operator, Flatley, displayed multiple signs of drug impairment and was subsequently placed under arrest. Flatley was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be under the influence of multiple drugs. Flatley provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown. After processing, Flatley was issued tickets and released. Flatley is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month.

RANDOLPH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO