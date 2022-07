Click here to read the full article. Columbia Sportswear Company is the latest retailer to see an impact from shifting consumer habits amid inflation. The Portland, Ore.-based company on Wednesday reported that net income decreased 82% to $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Net sales increased 2% to $578.1 million, compared to Q2 of 2021. As of Thursday morning, shares of Columbia were down more than 3%. In a call with investors, Columbia CEO Tim Boyle said that the results were impacted by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and recession fears. As a result, the company lowered its full year outlook and...

BUSINESS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO