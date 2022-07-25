ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogwarts Legacy: Leaked pre-order details shows what could be in store on the collector’s and deluxe editions

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
 3 days ago
Details on deluxe versions of the game have started to appear online (The Independent)

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming sandbox game set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros Interactive, the game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts like we’ve never seen them before. And now details around the game’s pre-order bonuses have started to appear online.

Taking place before the Fantastic Beasts films, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses – Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff – as they explore the wizarding world before the events of the Harry Potter series of books or films.

While we eagerly await news of Hogwarts Legacy’s release date, details around the game’s pre-orders have been leaked, according to reports from VGC. A Reddit user has managed to find details about what players can expect to see in the deluxe versions of the game before its scheduled to release later this year.

As expected with a premium bundle for an upcoming game, like with God of War Ragnarok and Bayonetta 3, the collector’s edition will come with a physical bonus, as well as cosmetic upgrades that can be used in game.

To find out more about what’s included in pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy, keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ pre-order bonus details

A post by Reddit user BattleDashBR has shown what players can expect to see in both the collector’s edition as well as the deluxe version of the game, which was found on the official Hogwarts Legacy website. The link has since been taken down, but a screenshot has shown what could be in store for new players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2nPq_0grq7QTE00
(Portkey Games)

Both versions of the title will see a number of digital bonuses for anyone looking to pre-order, as well as 72 hours early access before the game’s (as of yet unannounced ) release date.

The collector’s edition also features two additional physical bonuses – a steelbook case and an item listed as a “floating ancient magic wand with book”. It’s not currently clear what this could look like, but there’s a chance it will form part of a display model that will come bundled with the game as a limited-edition physical bonus.

The following bonus items for the deluxe editions are listed below, which are also included in the collector’s edition, according to the leak:

  • Base game
  • Thestral mount
  • Dark Arts cosmetic pack
  • Dark Arts battle arena
  • Dark Arts garrison hat
  • 72 hours early access to the game
  • Kelpie robe

How to pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

If you’re interested in picking up an early copy of the game by itself, most retailers will usually list pre-orders once a release date has been confirmed. However, if you’re looking to secure a copy of the standalone game early, pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy are currently available from Argos with a price listed as £59.99 across different platforms.

We’ll keep this page updated with the best pre-order deals as soon as they begin to go live at different retailers.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on PS5 games and other tech offers, try the links below:

Not sure which of the new consoles you should buy? Here’s our guide to choosing between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

The Independent

