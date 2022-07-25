Going Camping: New England Patriots

Change has been a common theme for the New England Patriots as they continue to navigate through the post-Tom Brady era.

That trend continued this offseason, as longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, second-year quarterback Mac Jones picked up a couple of new weapons and a shuffling continued on the defensive side.

Training camp location: Foxborough, Mass.

Gillette Stadium

Rookie report date: July 19

Veteran report date: July 26

Key acquisitions: CB Terrance Mitchell, WR/RB Ty Montgomery, LB Mack Wilson, WR DeVante Parker, S Jabril Peppers, CB Malcolm Butler

Key losses: DE Chase Winovich, CB J.C. Jackson, OL Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, RB Brandon Bolden, OG Shaq Mason, WR N’Keal Harry

Although they added DeVante Parker, the Patriots still don’t have a true No. 1 receiver. How that could affect Jones’ development is yet to be seen, and there’s no telling what the offense is going to look like without Josh McDaniels calling plays. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia were among the candidates rumored to take over at offensive coordinator, but New England never did officially fill the position. It also neglected to name a defensive coordinator, who would have had their hands full presiding over a defense that lost one of the best cornerbacks in the league in J.C. Jackson.

The minor moves the Patriots made this offseason were nothing compared to last year’s $163 million spending spree, but the team certainly didn’t take a step in the wrong direction, either.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Dolphins -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total: 44.5 points

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle pose a massive threat to a New England secondary that will have to find its footing, and the Patriots have had their fair share of issues in Miami.

–LIGHTS, CAMERA, MACTION

Mac Jones led the Patriots to 10 wins in his rookie season, and he has the offensive arsenal to surpass that win total here in Year 2. Throw in the fact that James White will be returning to a backfield that already features Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and taking New England at +240 (FanDuel) to win over 10.5 games ($100 bet would net $240 profit) could pay big dividends.

–Field Level Media