NASA has ambitious plans for sending astronauts back to the moon within the next few years under the Artemis program, and even for setting up power generation and a longer-term outpost there. But the moon has a big unseen danger in the form of radiation because it is largely outside the protective magnetosphere of Earth. One of the challenges for future missions to the moon that aim to send people there for more than a few days is how to keep astronauts safe from both this dangerous radiation and the moon's highly variable temperatures, but a recent study could help to pinpoint a solution.

