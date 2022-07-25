VIP tickets available for Cheap Trick concert at Rib Off

Reserved seating and VIP Table Experience tickets to the Cheap Trick concert Friday during The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off festival remain available.

The VIP Table Experience includes a buffet dinner and soft drinks for 10 people, a private cash bar, VIP restrooms, and designated seating in the first 10 rows. Reservations may be made by contacting Heather Pacheco at 419-724-6280 by Thursday, the day before Cheap Trick’s performance.

The Sedonas will open for Cheap Trick during that 8 p.m. concert, while SixForty1 has been announced as the opener for Walker Hayes on Saturday.

Individual reserved seating for Cheap Trick remains available as well, at $45 per ticket. General admission tickets are available for both concerts and cost $17 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday. That day’s events have a $5 per family admission charge, with Rib Off judging starting at 2 p.m. Parking at the Lucas County Fairgrounds site costs $5.

Dunn Chevy Buick is the presenting sponsor for this year’s Blade Rib Off.

First Published July 25, 2022, 12:00pm