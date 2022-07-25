ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The best memes about the UK hosting Eurovision in 2023

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEIOX_0grq6jKM00

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the UK next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed.

In a statement, the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC. A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

“The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Ukraine won this year's edition of the competition when their act Kalush Orchestra triumphed with their song 'Stefania.'

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine.

“We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

The UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries added: "The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity. Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest.

“I’m just sorry that due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be. As hosts, the UK will honour the competition’s spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity.”

Although it remains to be seen what kind of form next year's competition will take people are understandably very excited and you know what that means, right? Yes, you've guessed it: memes!

There are plenty of suggestions about who should be the host.

\u201cnominating the middle aisle as host #eurovision\u201d

— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1658749676

\u201ctime to manifest alison hammond as an eurovision host\u201d

— david \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea (@david \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea) 1658748386

\u201ci think she should host eurovision next year \u201d

— Nick \ud83c\udf39slay era \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9 (@Nick \ud83c\udf39slay era \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf9) 1658749108

And which city should host it.

\u201cAll the UK cities getting ready for the Eurovision host slot bidding war\u201d

— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1658747270

\u201cthe BBC when they select london as eurovision host city despite everyone saying no\u201d

— ryan (@ryan) 1658749607

\u201cEvery city mayor in the UK scrambling to put forward a bid to host Eurovision next year\u201d

— D\u2728 (@D\u2728) 1658748226

\u201cPerfect venue on George IV Bridge for Edinburgh to host #Eurovision next year.\u201d

— Alan Roden (@Alan Roden) 1658748658

Zelensky for the interval act anyone?

Additional reporting by PA.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Sheffield makes latest bid to host Eurovision 2023

Sheffield has become the latest city to make a bid for next year’s Eurovision. Earlier this week, The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that the BBC will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK on behalf of this year’s winners, Ukraine. Organisers revealed last month...
MUSIC
The Independent

London and Manchester launch bids to host Eurovision 2023

London, Manchester and Glasgow are among the cities offering to host Eurovision in the United Kingdom next year, with the capital’s mayor vowing to make it a contest that “celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain”. Organisers the European Broadcasting Union...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish cities compete to host Eurovision Song Contest

Glasgow and Aberdeen are submitting bids to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year. Organisers decided the contest could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia. Kyiv's sister city Edinburgh is also considering submitting a bid, with council leader Cammy Day saying Edinburgh...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Nadine Dorries
Deadline

British News Networks Rejoice As TV Cameras Are Allowed In The Old Bailey For The First Time

British news broadcasters’ long campaign to allow cameras into the country’s Central Criminal Court — known famously as the Old Bailey — has been successful. Laws are now in place allowing the public to watch or stream judges give and explain verdicts at the Old Bailey, the Ministry of Justice announced today, and the first of these will be tomorrow, where a man is being sentenced for the manslaughter of his grandfather.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

MasterChef star Melissa Leong calls Pauline Hanson an 'ugly-hearted bigot' after she angrily left the Senate during opening acknowledgment of country

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong has torn shreds off Pauline Hanson for storming out of the Senate during the opening acknowledgment of country on Wednesday. The 40-year-old, who is of Chinese-Singaporean heritage, said Hanson's walk-out was not only 'bigoted' but stole the spotlight from Fatima Payman, who just minutes later would become the first Muslim woman to address the Senate in a hijab.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Eurovision Song Contest#Ebu#Ua#Pbc#Ukrainian#British
Indy100

The best reactions to England women beating Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final

England's Lionesses have not only reached their first final in 13 years, they've absolutely cruised to it but crushing an otherwise impressive Sweden team by 4 goals to nil. Despite a shaky start where Sweden almost scored within the first few minutes, England, led by Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, were incredibly impressive scoring some truly unbelievable goals. After weathering a storm from the Swedish attack, England's Beth Mead opening the scoring leaving it 1-0 at half-time. However, England looked to be completely reinvigorated after the break and came out all guns blazing with the talismanic Lucy Bronze scoring not long...
WORLD
Indy100

Mark Zuckerberg did a VR interview with Neil Tyson and it was cringe

Mark Zuckerberg and Neil deGrasse Tyson teamed up to explore the images of deep space from the James Webb Space Telescope through the Metaverse and people found it cringey. On Tuesday, astrophysicist Tyson joined Zuckerberg in the virtual reality to speak about the images released two weeks ago by NASA. Through a plugin, users can see the images using a VR headset and zoom in to view the spectacular detail.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

UK Conservative debate abandoned after host faints on air

LONDON (AP) — A televised debate between the candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister had to be abandoned on Tuesday after the host fainted on air. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who are running to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were debating on the Talk TV channel when a crashing sound was heard.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Indy100

Women's Euros: Best screens in London to watch England's Lionesses in the final

England's women have reached their first final in 13 years having beaten Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-finals.They will now play either Germany or France in Sunday's final at Wembley, which is sure to be a historic occasion.While football was close to coming home last year when the England men's team made it to the final and dramatically lost to Italy in penalties, everyone is hoping the Lionesses can do one better and win the tournament.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEngland have been mightily impressive beating Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Spain and Sweden so far and have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Nadine Dorries said that the Commonwealth Games 'put Birmingham on the map' and people are not impressed

Birmingham - the UK's second biggest city, home to Black Sabbath, Jack Grealish, Peaky Blinders, Cadbury's, 'more canals than Venice' and the Bullring - has been 'put on the map' according to culture secretary Nadine Dorries. The Tory MP who has a habit of putting her foot in it was doing the media rounds on Thursday morning ahead of tonight's opening ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Speaking to Charlie Stayt (we've all seen how well their conversations have gone in the past), Dorries said: "It's putting Birmingham on the map, it's putting the West Midlands on the map."She...
U.K.
Indy100

Liz Truss wants to crack down on TikTok despite becoming a trend on the app

Prime Minister hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that the UK will crack down on the use of Chinese-owned companies including TikTok if she were to become leader.Truss is up against Rishi Sunak in the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party and therefore PM of the country.In the first live broadcast head-to-head debate between the two remaining candidates in the leadership contest last night, the two butted heads over the issue of China, with Truss saying companies such as the social-media giant TikTok should be dealt with.Truss said: “We absolutely should be cracking down on those types of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader

Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

185K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy