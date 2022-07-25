Janet Petroci-Jackson

Brenda Chapman, 63, of Skaneateles, NY passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Syracuse, NY. She was born in Butler on February 26, 1959 to the late William and Mary (Nocera) Albert. Brenda graduated from Slippery Rock High School with the class of 1977 and later went on to graduate from Jameson School of Nursing and Westminster College as an RN, where she met the love of her life. After 38 years she retired from St. Joe’s Hospital of Syracuse, NY. Brenda enjoyed collecting quilts, reading, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was known to be loving, hardworking, family oriented, and caring. One of her greatest joys was raising her 2 yellow labs, Jesse & Cyndi. Above all else she loved being a mother and wife. Brenda was the beloved wife of Jeff Chapman since their marriage in 1982; mother of Jonathan Chapman; and sister of Sarah (Thomas) Chuzie, Bill Albert, Bob (Debbie) Albert. She is also survived by her sister in-law Betsy Williams along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and burial were held in Skaneateles, NY, local services through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Comments / 0