Butler, PA

Janet Petroci-Jackson

butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Janet Petroci-Jackson, 76, left this earth after a long battle with cancer on July 22. 2002. She was a fighter till the very end. Janet was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 19, 1946 to the late Henry and Mary...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

James W. Stark

Born April 24, 1923 in Sarver, PA, he was the son of the late Lester J. Stark and Helen Ruediger Stark. Jim served 34 months in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant with the 359th Engineers during the invasion of Normandy, France. He owned and managed his own business, Stark’s Feed Mill. He also worked his way to head teller of Union National Bank and then to a branch manager of Valley National Bank, Jim worked as bus driver and then became manager of Bauman Bus Company. Jim was a lifetime member of the Clinton Presbyterian Church, where he held many positions. Jim was also a member of the American Legion Saxonburg 683. He was also a farmer, a pilot and a motorcycle enthusiast. Jim enjoyed restoring old farm tractors, music, singing, camping and woodworking.
SARVER, PA
butlerradio.com

Margaret “Peggy” R. Sampsel

Margaret “Peggy” R. Sampsel, 72, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 28, 1950 to the late Vincent and Margaret (Geibel) O’Donnell. Margaret went to St. Paul R.C. School and later went on to graduate from Butler High School class of 1968. She retired from Vogel Disposal. Margaret loved to bowl, play cards with her friends, and go to Conneaut Lake with her dear friend Peg. She loved spending summer evenings with her friends sitting outside enjoying some stories. She loved owls, the beach, and anything tie-dyed. Margaret was a woman who loved with all her heart and to be friends with anyone she came across. She never was at a loss of words. She was loved and will be missed forever. Margaret was the mother of Brian (Nichole) Wheeler; sister of Jim O’Donnell; grandmother of Alexis, Noah, Lance, Blaise, Damian, and Zane Wheeler; and great grandmother of Madison Wheeler, and Layla Eshenbaugh. She is also survived by her daughter in-law Jodi (Simoni) Wheeler. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Sampsel; sons Chris Wheeler and Donnie Wheeler; and brother Mike O’Donnell. Family and friends received on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Brenda Chapman

Brenda Chapman, 63, of Skaneateles, NY passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Syracuse, NY. She was born in Butler on February 26, 1959 to the late William and Mary (Nocera) Albert. Brenda graduated from Slippery Rock High School with the class of 1977 and later went on to graduate from Jameson School of Nursing and Westminster College as an RN, where she met the love of her life. After 38 years she retired from St. Joe’s Hospital of Syracuse, NY. Brenda enjoyed collecting quilts, reading, and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was known to be loving, hardworking, family oriented, and caring. One of her greatest joys was raising her 2 yellow labs, Jesse & Cyndi. Above all else she loved being a mother and wife. Brenda was the beloved wife of Jeff Chapman since their marriage in 1982; mother of Jonathan Chapman; and sister of Sarah (Thomas) Chuzie, Bill Albert, Bob (Debbie) Albert. She is also survived by her sister in-law Betsy Williams along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services and burial were held in Skaneateles, NY, local services through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Robert J. “Bob” Fisher

Robert J. “Bob” Fisher, 86, of Butler, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born September 17, 1935 in Mercer, PA, he was the son of Clark T. Fisher and Anna Marie (Rabold) Fisher. Bob was employed by Johns Mansville (BNZ) in Zelienople,...
BUTLER, PA
Butler, PA
Obituaries
City
Butler, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
butlerradio.com

Ginger R. Cousins

Ginger R. Cousins, 56, of Butler passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born in Butler on May 8, 1966 to the late Willis Sheakley and Donna (Rottman) Watts. Ginger loved bingo, horses, animals, gardening, and most of all, fishing. She was known to be loving, caring, and hardworking. Above all else she was a great mom that raised a family and 3 boys. Ginger was the beloved wife of Dewayne Cousins for over 34 years; mother of Clinton, Jeremy, and Travis Cousins; sister of Sherry Rice, Willis Sheakley Jr, and Betty (Greg Pakutz) Sheakley; and grandmother of Ayden and Collin. She is also survived by her in-laws George & Alice “Faye” Cousins, brother in-law David Cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and a large and loving family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Gary Cousins. Graveside burial prayers will be held on Thursday, July 28th at 2pm at Mt. Nebo Cemetery of Evans City through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Twilight 5K To Honor Recently Passed Young Women From Butler

Registrations are still being accepted for a race and fun run happening this Friday night in honor of two Butler residents who died too young. The inaugural Twilight 5K and One Mile Fun Run will take place at St. Conrad’s in Meridian. The event is sponsored by All Saints Parish with proceeds benefitting the Emily Leyland/Sarah Kasunic Memorial Scholarship.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Pool Holding Christmas In July

Cranberry Township is getting an early start on the holiday season later this week. The Township Waterpark in North Boundary Park is hosting a Christmas in July event on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending will be able to enjoy holiday music, play holiday games, and get...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations On The Rise

Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 continue to increase and one more person has died locally at Butler Memorial Hospital over the weekend as a result of COVID-19 infection. The Butler Health System reported one death to the state on Saturday. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Former Butler Resident Fatally Shot In Florida

A former local man was shot and killed over the weekend in Florida. Police in Manatee County say a 67-year-old man was found dead in a front yard of a Bradenton home last Saturday afternoon. Although they did not release his identity, friends on social media confirmed the death of former Butler resident Karl Goettler.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Master Gardeners Come To South Butler Library

An educational series about gardening and outdoor activities will conclude this week at the South Butler Community Library. The final installment of the Backyard Learning Master Gardeners Speaker Series will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. The evening will feature a Master Gardener leading a discussion about pollinator gardens including...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Blood Drive Happening In Harrisville

The American Red Cross is holding a local blood drive later this week. The drive will run from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion in Harrisville. Those able to contribute are asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit the Red Cross website.
HARRISVILLE, PA
#Cremation#Cancer#Spencer#Home Cremation
butlerradio.com

Construction Begins On Fern Hollow Bridge

Reconstruction is underway on the Pittsburgh bridge that collapsed last January. According to our news partners at WPXI-TV, the first support beams for the replacement of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived at the build site Monday afternoon. The last of the 21 pre-stressed concrete beams will make the 124 mile...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Airport Receives Significant Funding

The Butler-Pittsburgh Regional Airport is set to receive a significant amount of funding from federal relief dollars. The Butler County Commissioners approved nearly $1 million in federal funds to the airport as it plans for expansion and improvements. Around $253,000 will go toward water and sewage installation. The remaining funds...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Senior Centers Searching For Workers

Butler County is looking for more help at their senior centers. Officials say there are a number of positions available and that they need more people in order to fully staff the centers. There are also volunteer opportunities at the senior centers. More information can be found on the county’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Seriously Injured In Mercer Co. Crash

A Butler man and two other people were seriously injured in a crash that happened earlier this week in Mercer County. The accident happened Monday afternoon on I-79 southbound in Findley Township, near Mercer Grove City Road around 2 p.m. State police say 37-year-old Luke McGee of Butler was using...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Community Resource & Backpack Fair

A Benefit to support Butler Elementary School Children Grades K – 5 and their Families!. Free Backpacks, school supplies, food, haircuts, face painting and community resources!. Door Prizes Throughout the Day.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

2020 Election Review Process Begins For Butler County

Butler County officially began the process of reviewing ballots from select precincts for the 2020 election yesterday. County Solicitor Wil White said the process began by separating the ballots into their respective precinct. But, that process will most likely consume the rest of the week. Yesterday members of the election...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Community Support Program Holding Summer Picnic

A local group is inviting the public to join in an annual gathering for food, fellowship, and fun. The Butler County Community Support Program is holding their summer picnic on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. This free event will be held at the Butler Memorial Park Optimist shelter. Butler Community Support...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Stadium Authority Looking At Possible Updates To Michelle Krill Field

The City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority is considering a few expensive upgrades or improvements to Michelle Krill Field at Historic Pullman Park. Director of Facility Operations Dean Selfridge Jr informed the board Monday night about a recent meeting he had with representatives from a turf company....
BUTLER, PA

