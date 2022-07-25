Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school.

According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.

Officers say the suspects had backpacks when they were caught, so police believe the juveniles may have been planning to steal copper.

Police say the cars outside belonged to the cleaning crew working at the school and were not related to the incident.

