ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Ceremony happening Monday for new affordable housing in Hollywood

By ABC News 4
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Councilmember Anna B. Johnson will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site of new homes for those seeking affordable housing. The housing is...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center plans to host open interviews in August. Candidates will be able to interview and apply for jobs on site and computers will be provided. The "9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator I" is a 8.25-hour shift with pay starting at...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Lunch-and-learn' to tell public about Stuarts Town project in Beaufort

Beaufort History Museum will host a "lunch-and-learn" on August 8 to educate the public on the Stuarts Town project, an archaeological initiative that hopes to uncover remnants of a settlement destroyed in the 17th century. According to project leader Dr. Chester DePratter, no detailed maps show where Stuarts Town was...
BEAUFORT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Dunes Properties Welcomes A New Agent

Charleston, SC - dunes properties is pleased to announce the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional REALTORS®. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her Doctorate in Pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown, and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood. Throughout her 20 year career in pharmacy, she worked for Delta pharmacy, the VA hospital and later MUSC. Meg now honors her managerial, marketing, and people skills as a licensed Realtor®, noting her keen ability to meet new people and introduce them to all that Charleston has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Hollywood, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Business
Charleston County, SC
Real Estate
abcnews4.com

Storytime returns to Goose Creek pool Thursday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Library system is continuing its popular collaboration with the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department. The third "storytime at the pool" event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the City of Goose Creek Pool. This free event welcomes all children...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant Library Re-Opening!

The Charleston County Public Library will open the newly renovated Mount Pleasant Library. The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the branch. The Mount Pleasant Library closed in May of 2021 to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funded...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development
WCBD Count on 2

Phase 3 of Berlin G. Myers Project slated to begin August 8

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that construction of the $125 million Berlin G. Myers Phase III Project will start this August. The third phase of the project includes a 3.25-mile road extension from East Carolina Avenue to US-17A and expects to improve safety by improving roadway connectivity and relieving […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway planned for Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will distribute food to families in need during a giveaway event planned for Thursday in Summerville. The community food giveaway will begin at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until supplies are gone. Items are given away on a first come, first serve basis. People are encouraged to arrive […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
abcnews4.com

Youth to Ocean non-profit hosting two events this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Youth to Ocean" is hosting an event Thursday morning at the Folly Beach County Park. The non-profit focuses on getting kids on the water to "provide positive youth development through opportunities in water sports, environmental education, and exploration of nature, especially for underserved and at-risk youth."
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berlin G. Myers work will require a patient public

The first phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway was completed in 1990 the second phase was completed in 1995. Now after years of rigor that required such things as hydraulic modeling, environmental evaluations and right of way acquisitions, dirt is finally being turned on the project. The big picture...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

400-Year-Old Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC is a Must-See

Have you heard of the Angel Oak Tree in Charleston, SC? The 400-year-old live oak on Johns Island is well worth the visit and should be on your list of things to do in the Charleston area. I had been to the Angel Oak Tree once before but I could...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank hosting free farmers market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Friday will host a farmers market food distribution event. LCFB will provide fresh produce at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be at Webster University (4105 Faber Place Drive, North Charleston) from 9:00 a.m. to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SC

Let's take a look at a seafood restaurant in Charleston, SC that has many people raving about their world-class food.Gillie's Seafood website. For many years now, Charleston, South Carolina has been recognized as one of the nation's top-ranking cities for culinary cuisine (we will talk about this more very soon). However, when people want world-class seafood, Charleston is on the short list of places to visit for "foodies" across the nation.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy