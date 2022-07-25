Ceremony happening Monday for new affordable housing in Hollywood

Charleston, SC - dunes properties is pleased to announce the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional REALTORS®. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her Doctorate in Pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown, and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood. Throughout her 20 year career in pharmacy, she worked for Delta pharmacy, the VA hospital and later MUSC. Meg now honors her managerial, marketing, and people skills as a licensed Realtor®, noting her keen ability to meet new people and introduce them to all that Charleston has to offer.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO