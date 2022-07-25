Marian N. McFarland

Margaret “Peggy” R. Sampsel, 72, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 28, 1950 to the late Vincent and Margaret (Geibel) O’Donnell. Margaret went to St. Paul R.C. School and later went on to graduate from Butler High School class of 1968. She retired from Vogel Disposal. Margaret loved to bowl, play cards with her friends, and go to Conneaut Lake with her dear friend Peg. She loved spending summer evenings with her friends sitting outside enjoying some stories. She loved owls, the beach, and anything tie-dyed. Margaret was a woman who loved with all her heart and to be friends with anyone she came across. She never was at a loss of words. She was loved and will be missed forever. Margaret was the mother of Brian (Nichole) Wheeler; sister of Jim O’Donnell; grandmother of Alexis, Noah, Lance, Blaise, Damian, and Zane Wheeler; and great grandmother of Madison Wheeler, and Layla Eshenbaugh. She is also survived by her daughter in-law Jodi (Simoni) Wheeler. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Sampsel; sons Chris Wheeler and Donnie Wheeler; and brother Mike O’Donnell. Family and friends received on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

