ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Flower One Q1 Revenue Drops 35% YoY, Here Are The Details

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rYOg_0grq4zHA00

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F revenue in Q1 2022 was $8.9 million, compared to (restated) revenue of $13.8 million in Q1 2021, representing a decrease of 35%.

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:

  • Gross profit was $1.53 million compared to gross profit of $12.16 million in the same quarter of 2021, representing an unfavorable decrease of 87%.
  • Gross profit before fair value adjustments was $3.9 million, compared to $8.9 million from the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss of $10.2 million, compared to a net loss of $15.8 million for the same period of the prior year.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million, compared with $4.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The company’s overall liability balance has decreased by $28.2 million year-over-year.

“As a company, we have implemented a variety of measures across the organization that reduced our overall costs, in spite of a very challenging global economic environment,” stated Araxie Grant, Flower One’s CFO. “Controlling our costs during these times is a testament to our team’s financial discipline, and represents significant progress towards achieving positive cash flow. Our finance department’s ability to provide precise and insightful data continues to improve, enabling us to make better strategic decisions and create shareholder value.”

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Shares Of Walmart Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Walmart, Inc WMT are trading lower today after the company revised its second-quarter and full-year 2023 guidance. Last night, the retail giant revised its quarterly and full-year profit guidance and said that inflation is impacting consumer sending patterns. This shift in consumer spending is causing inventory to stay on shelves longer and forcing retailers to implement markdowns.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Yoy#Flower One Holdings Inc#Cfo
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 4.91% to $171.63 Monday. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis on Monday maintained Nvidia with an Overweight, but lowered its price target from $295 to $200. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large were also trading lower in sympathy with Seagate Technology Holdings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 Each In Bitcoin, Ethereum Last Time The Fed Hiked Rates, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to meet again to decide on another round of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have increasingly buoyed or plunged due to several macroeconomic factors. One of the key drivers of cryptocurrency prices recently has been the interest rate policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
NBC News

Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory

Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alphabet To $160? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Wednesday

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $170 to $160. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained the stock with an Overweight. Alphabet shares rose 4.2% to $109.45 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley raised 3M Company MMM price target from $126 to $131. 3M shares rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy