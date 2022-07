No, the Green Bay Packers did not sign Julio Jones. No, they have not signed Odell Beckham Jr. just yet. However, the team did add another receiver from the USFL. After bringing on Osirus Mitchell earlier this week, the team also signed Ish Hyman from the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Hyman is the 90th and final player to be named to Green Bay's 90-man roster for training camp.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO