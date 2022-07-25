ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Roster Prediction Ahead of Training Camp

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

It's the week of Saints training camp. Starting Wednesday, we'll be in practice mode alongside the rest of the team keeping up with all of the action from Airline Drive in Metairie. Before we get there, there's plenty of things to still look at, so be sure to keep up with all of our coverage on our hub.

We did a roster prediction back in June, and we're back for another before training camp starts. Remember that just because a players makes the initial 53-man roster doesn't mean they're exactly safe. We've seen players latch on only to get cut right after because of other teams and their player movement. Even not making the final roster, some players will undoubtedly be a priority for the team's 16-man practice squad.

Here's an educated guess at what the squad looks like going into 2022.

Offense (25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nz58c_0grq4LPS00

Quarterback (3): Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Ian Book

Ian Book was left off the original roster prediction in June, but he's back on for now. Assuming Winston is completely good to go and factoring in that Dalton is a strong insurance policy, then it wouldn't be surprising to see the team trying to float Book on the practice squad. However, until we know that Winston is completely good to go and there's no issues, it feels like the safest bet to keep Book here. The Saints have rolled with two quarterbacks in the past, so it wouldn't be uncommon to see them do it again.

Running Back (4): Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Abram Smith, Adam Prentice

Devine Ozigbo, Tony Jones Jr., and Dwayne Washington will have plenty of things to say about the spot behind Kamara and Ingram, and Abram Smith feels like the undrafted rookie with the best chance to make the roster. Ozigbo has a leg up currently, but I expect that to change with Smith being an ascending player.

Remember that the Saints may not have the answer on their roster. Don't discount the team adding a veteran during training camp and possibly trading for someone if they feel things may really go south for Kamara. There's too many moving parts right now, but we await the next hearing on Aug. 1 for him to see if anything comes of it.

Wide Receiver (6): Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty

Naturally, a lot hinges on health, but this group looks to be set in stone right now. That's not to say that players like Kawaan Baker, Kirk Merritt, Dai'Jean Dixon, and Rashid Shaheed (NFI) don't have a chance. However, to suggest they jump someone like Smith or Callaway seems unlikely right now. One thing that could potentially happen is that the Saints could trade one of them to a wide receiver-needy team. However, let's not get ahead of ourselves yet.

Tight End (3): Taysom Hill, Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson

We'll see when Taysom Hill hits the field, as he's coming off a Lisfranc injury and surgery. Originally, we had four tight ends on the roster going into things, but changing it up to ensure Book had a spot. Nick Vannett is someone that has to be on the roster bubble and will need to kill it at training camp. Juwan Johnson offers a ton of upside, and perhaps bulking up in the offseason will bode well for his outlook. Lucas Krull could also make things very interesting in this battle.

Offensive Line (9): James Hurt, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, Calvin Throckmorton, Forrest Lamp

Four guards and four tackles with Erik McCoy still feels right. For now, the offensive line seems pretty easy to predict, with an expected battle brewing between James Hurst and Trevor Penning at left tackle. For the interior, Throckmorton could push both Ruiz and Peat for a spot, but it's going to be theirs until it's not.

Forrest Lamp gets in over Josh Andrews, although that feels like it could go either way. Both were working at center during camps and OTAs, but it feels like Lamp offers a little bit more versatility at all spots. The call-up rules from the practice squad this season include a third game, so that's something to remember. Keep an eye on Lewis Kidd too, someone who could ascend as we get into camp. He could push someone like Landon Young.

Defense (25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fx81W_0grq4LPS00

Defensive Line (9): Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, Jaleel Johnson

The interior is what to pay attention to most here. Onyemata and Tuttle are the primary pairing, and veterans Street and Johnson should have a leg up on returning players Malcolm Roach and Albert Huggins.

As for the pass rush, Taco Charlton will have to make up some ground after being hurt during mandatory minicamp. Marcus Davenport is currently starting on the PUP list (pinkie/shoulder), but is expected back. Payton Turner said that he was medically cleared at the end of June, so that's promising news for New Orleans.

Linebacker (6): Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell, D'Marco Jackson

Zack Baun faces a very important month, and that's the easiest way to put it going into training camp. Elliss is typically your starting SAM linebacker when the team goes in base packages, while Dowell is a special teams standout. Jackson gets the slight edge over veteran Eric Wilson, but some of this could change depending on how Baun does. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wilson and Jackson both make the team and Baun on the outside looking in.

Cornerback (4): Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, Alontae Taylor

No changes from last time, and we shouldn't anticipate many. Lattimore and Adebo look to be your top tandem, with Roby potentially subbing in like he did last season. Alontae Taylor is someone to keep tabs on, as he could develop as a backup slot option and shine on special teams in his first season. It also goes without saying that this may be where you place C.J. Gardner-Johnson with his nickel duties.

Safety (6): Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams, Bryce Thompson, J.T. Gray

Bryce Thompson is someone who is ascending, and he gets the edge over Daniel Sorensen for now, especially with him being able to play nickel, corner, and the slot. I believe Sorensen and Justin Evans will do a good bit to help build a case to make the final roster, as well as Smoke Monday. However, going with what we've seen and what feels realistic, this is where things stand going into training camp.

Now, keep in mind that there's a lingering suspension for Marcus Maye stemming from an offseason DUI from February 2021. That next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1, and carries a three-game suspension.

Special Teams (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AeU6_0grq4LPS00
Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by long snapper Zach Wood (49) after kicking a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Wil Lutz

Punter: Blake Gillikin

Long Snapper: Zach Wood

This is an area that really has no surprises to it. We've talked about Daniel Whelan previously as a player who could turn some heads in training camp and potentially latch on with someone else. We also know that Deonte Harty will primarily handle all kick and punt return duties. The Saints are banking on Wil Lutz being completely good to go this season, as he was sorely missed from the lineup in 2021.

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
