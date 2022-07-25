ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Where you can take your sweetheart on a budget? Date night in Whatcom County for under $40

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Are you looking for an affordable night out? These Whatcom County restaurants and activities make it possible for you to enjoy a night on the town without breaking the bank.

The Bellingham Herald recently put together a list of local restaurants you can eat at for $10 or less , but now we want to look at affordable activities.

Here are a few date night ideas for you to try in Whatcom County:

Boulevard Park and Woods Coffee

Boulevard Park is perfect for an evening walk along the boardwalk after grabbing a cup of coffee and pastry from Woods Coffee .

Snack on a white chocolate raspberry scone, almond bear claw, lemon blueberry scone or monster cookie while sitting inside and admiring the view or sitting on a bench outside.

The park also has free parking, picnic tables, restrooms, trails, barbeque grills and a beach.

Woods Coffee in the park is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and Boulevard Park is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at 470 Bayview Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dncx1_0grq3wfC00
Bellingham’s Boulevard Park includes boardwalks stretching over Bellingham Bay. Skip Albertson/Courtesy photo

Chuckanut Bay Distillery Tours

Chuckanut Bay Distillery not only offers a full restaurant and bar but also hosts distillery tours to teach visitors about their distilling practices.

The tours include two cocktails and a souvenir glass and run for about one hour. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Tours take place at 4 p.m. on Fridays and cost $20 per participant. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Chuckanut Bay Distillery is at 1311 Cornwall Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7O5b_0grq3wfC00
Co-owners Kelly Andrews, right, and Ethan Lynette of Chuckanut Bay Distillery show fermenting grain inside a wooden barrel at their distillery in April in Bellingham. Warren Sterling/The Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Bells Game

The Herald recently told you when the Bellingham Bells’ will be hosting fireworks nights, giveaways and other special events , but a baseball game is also a great spot for a date night.

Tickets start at just $9 a person, making it an affordable option for a fun date night. On Aug. 2, you can buy one ticket and get the second for only $2.

You can also watch the game while snacking on a hot dog, Cracker Jack, Bavarian pretzels, pizza or nachos from the concession stand.

The Bellingham Bells play at Joe Martin Field at 1220 Civic Field Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uq89T_0grq3wfC00
Joe Martin Stadium, home of the Bellingham Bells baseball team, is readied for the summer season on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. As Whatcom County begins to bring back events during the COVID-10 pandemic, the Bells are leading the way with a Friday, June 4, 2021, home opener with a 50% capacity crowd allowed. Warren Sterling/The Bellingham Herald

Ax throwing

If you’re looking for a fun, new and adventurous date night idea, Bellingham Axe has the perfect activity for you.

You and your sweetheart can rent a private ax throwing lane for $20 a person, which includes an “AXEpert” to teach you how to throw and set up games for you.

Lanes can be reserved online and no experience is required.

Bellingham Axe is open 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, 5p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at 1414 Cornwall Ave., Unit 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxVZk_0grq3wfC00
Bellingham Axe employee Thomas Weinzierl shows patrons how to safely throw an ax Friday evening, July 1, at the business in the basement of 1414 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. The business, which features ax throwing at wooden targets in a sports competition like darts, opened in June 2022. Matthew Kinney also owns the Axe Bar, which is upstairs at the same location, and often features live music. Zach Kortge/The Bellingham Herald

The Racket Bar & Pinball Lounge

The Racket Bar & Pinball Lounge offers a fun date night that is also affordable. Pack your quarters to play the classic pinball games while enjoying the full bar and restaurant menus.

Most food menu items are $10 or less including falafel, spicy Thai fries, a B.L.T. and cheesy bacon Tater Tots.

The Racket Bar & Pinball Lounge is open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday at 1212 N. State St.

The Pickford Film Center

The Pickford Film Center is an independent film center that shows films, whether just released or classics.

The center is currently showing films such as “Nope,” “Fire of Love,” and “The Race to Alaska.”

Ticket prices vary by day. On Monday tickets are $9.75 per person, but Tuesday-Sunday tickets are $12 each.

The Pickford Film Center is at 1318 Bay St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7GY4_0grq3wfC00
The Pickford Film Center is an independent film center that shows films, whether just released or classics. Dave Gallagher/The Bellingham Herald

Whatcom Falls Park

Whatcom Falls Park is perfect for an afternoon hike or stroll to view the beautiful scenery.

The park features barbeque grills, picnic tables, picnic shelters, an outdoor basketball court, restrooms, tennis and basketball courts and trails throughout the waterfalls, creeks and swimming areas.

Whatcom Falls Park is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily at 1401 Electric Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40W9sn_0grq3wfC00
Water rushes over Whatcom Falls on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Whatcom Falls Park in Bellingham. Warren Sterling/The Bellingham Herald

Endgame Bellingham

Endgame Bellingham is a gaming bar with over 300 board games and video games, as well as food and drinks.

Most of the board games are free to play but some specialty or rare games require a small holding fee before playing. Video games can be played on an Xbox, N64 and a Jackbox and are all free to play.

The restaurant’s menu includes beer, cocktails, sandwiches, nachos and pretzels with cheese.

Endgame Bellingham is open 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at 118 W. Holly St.

The Upfront Theatre

The Upfront Theatre is a nonprofit theater that features improv and comedy shows.

“The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly” is the longest-running improv show that takes place at 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Tickets are $10 a person for students, $13 for general admission and can be purchased online in advance.

The Upfront Theatre is located in the Sylvia Center for the Arts at 207 Prospect St.

