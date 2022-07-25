This wellness hydration therapy business has opened in Bellingham

A new business in downtown Bellingham offers IV wellness hydration therapy and natural immunity and athletic performance boosters, among other vitamin cocktails.

Dr. Heather Honey , who attended medical school in Florida, and registered nurse Ingrid Nishiyama, who trained at the University of Missouri, met at a gym and decided to open Peak Hydration for IV therapies. From idea to opening, the pair said it took about five months.

They’re becoming pretty prolific throughout the states, Nishiyama said. In addition to Peak Hydration, M.D. Medical Spa and Wellness Center has locations in Fairhaven and Blaine and IV services are offered at several other medical practices in the county.

Peak Hydration offers a menu of vitamin cocktails for everything from migraine relief to athletic performance. Additional vitamins can be added to one of the cocktails or given through an injection.

Services are limited to those 18 and older who are deemed eligible through a series of questions at their first appointment. The process for an IV infusion typically takes about an hour while an injection could take only 10 minutes.

Insurance is not taken at the location, as the business provides health-promoting, or wellness, services. These services do not typically fall under items that medical insurance covers. Infusions cost anywhere from $75 for simple hydration to $350 for “the works.”

Scientific evidence for the use of IV vitamin therapy is limited to a few studies. Some medical professionals are not convinced of its effectiveness . One business in Texas was targeted by the Federal Trade Commission for making unsupported claims, prohibiting the business from further advertising cures or treatments without scientific evidence.

Nishiyama said clients range from athletes seeking a recovery boost to chronically ill patients attempting to stay hydrated. She said people usually report a general feeling of wellness after the treatment, but it differs for every person.

“If we can help do what we can to safely prevent (illness), or prevent them from needing to get to (the ER), it’s really awesome,” she said.

The business has a pharmacist on-call to consult about vitamin mixtures and medication questions. Vital signs of clients are taken before and after the procedure.

To promote the business, Peak Hydration sponsored a Muay Thai fight in July, offering hydration services to fighters at the weigh-in.

The lounge area offers comfortable recliners and people are welcome to walk in. The space can also be rented for parties.

Two weeks in, co-owners Honey and Nishiyama are already looking to the future — they plan on adding mobile services, a dietitian and Botox to their services.

Peak Hydration offers its services at 1216 Bay St. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Additional information can be found on the Peak Hydration website .