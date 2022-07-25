ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Police say he put store employee in wrestling-style hold then tried to stab the worker

By Denver Pratt
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfxEj_0grq3s8I00

A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to stab an employee working in a Bellingham department store.

Steven Jerry Retasket, 34, was arrested July 19 on suspicion of first-degree assault. Retasket is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, court and jail records show.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bellingham police were called to a department store in the 4300 block of Meridian Street for the report of an assault with a weapon, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

An employee was working at the front of the store greeting customers when Retasket entered the business. Retasket allegedly turned to the employee and used a vulgarity, Murphy said.

The employee said he didn’t know what Retasket was talking about, and Retasket then allegedly got behind the employee and put him in a wrestling-style hold in an attempt to constrict the employee’s airway, Murphy said. The victim was momentarily unable to breathe, but he didn’t lose consciousness, Murphy said.

Retasket then let go, brandished a white knife with a green and blue handle and allegedly tried to stab the employee in his mid-section, Murphy said. The victim was able to block himself from being stabbed and Retasket allegedly tried to stab him again, Murphy said.

The employee ran around the store attempting to get away from Retasket, who chased him, Murphy said.

After other people in the store called 911, Retasket fled, heading south through a nearby parking lot. Officers later found Retasket, who had changed his clothes, in the area, Murphy said.

Retasket was identified by a photograph and was taken into custody, Murphy said.

Comments / 1

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Suspects tied to half a million dollar in burglaries arrested

EDMONDS, Wash., July 27, 2022 — Edmonds police arrested two suspects early Tuesday evening after a multi-week residential burglary investigation. The arrests occurred just after 7:30 pm at a home in the 10500 block of Alan-a-Dale Place in Edmonds after officers surveilling the area observed a suspect vehicle arrive at the residence.
EDMONDS, WA
Skagit Breaking

16-Year old Arrested for Participating in Walmart Shooting

Mount Vernon, WA – A 16-year-old Mount Vernon teen was booked in the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center on the evening of July 24th, 2022, after turning himself in for his involvement in the Mount Vernon Walmart Shooting incident. On July 25th, 2022, the court granted investigators a 30-day...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Second suspect arrested in Mount Vernon Walmart shooting

A second suspect surrendered to police late Sunday evening in connection with a shooting in the Mount Vernon Walmart that left five victims injured July 17. Another suspect was arrested last Friday and charged on suspicion of five counts of first-degree assault and booked into Skagit County Juvenile Detention. All three suspects are juveniles, Mount Vernon Police said.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Twelve arrested in Whatcom County drug trafficking investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Twelve people, 11 in Washington state, were arrested this week in a massive drug bust investigation. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Gang and Drug Task Force, along with the DEA Bellingham Resident Office have been looking into the drug organization in the Pacific Northwest.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Multi-state drug bust leads to multiple arrests in Whatcom

Twelve people were arrested between Monday and Tuesday in a multi-agency, multi-state drug bust that netted 50,000 fentanyl pills; 34 firearms; 7 kilograms of fentanyl powder; meth; cocaine; a vehicle; and $58,000 cash. An improvised explosive device was also seized during a traffic stop in connection to the case. A...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Bellingham Police Lt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
kpug1170.com

Missing indigenous woman from Whatcom County found safe

FERNDALE, Wash. – A missing indigenous woman from Whatcom County has been found safe. The Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Persons alert for the woman yesterday, Tuesday, July 26th. 38-year-old Angela Maguire was located safely, according to a press release from the WSP. The alert was the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Two stabbed outside bar in Arlington, one person in custody

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police say one person is in custody after they reportedly stabbed two people in a fight outside a bar Saturday night. Officers responded to the Longhorn Saloon on Smokey Point Blvd just before midnight for reports of a fight. When police arrived, they found two men with apparent stab wounds.
ARLINGTON, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
132
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy