The Uvalde City Council vowed Tuesday to investigate every city police officer who responded to the massacre at the Robb Elementary School in May. "This investigation is looking at every single officer and what his actions -- what he did, what our policy says -- and basically, we're gonna get a report on everybody," council member Ernest "Chip" King III said, adding, "we will act on it, and we promise that to you."

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO