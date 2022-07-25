ETSU offers enrollment 'opportunity of the decade'

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Schools hosted almost 350 teachers Wednesday at Science Hill for their annual Teacher Tech Academy. Teachers from within the system taught their fellow teachers the best practices with the different applications and platforms they use throughout the school system. There were several...
ELIZABETHTON — A teacher at Elizabethton High School has been named one of the finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. Megan Foster, who teaches drama, is the only teacher from Northeast Tennessee to be a finalist, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The million-dollar dream ended for a group of former East Tennessee State basketball players Wednesday night. Best Virginia knocked the Bucketneers out of The Basketball Tournament with a 63-62 victory after the ETSU alumni put together a rousing comeback when they looked dead in the water.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Is the first day of school too early? That's the question being asked by some parents in the Tri-Cities. "I think August 1st generally is about as early as we've gone back, and that's where we are this year." That's when Dr. Andy True, of...
ELIZABETHTON — A new vice presidential position is being created at the Tennessee College of Technology-Elizabethton and a committee has been formed to recommend a candidate to fill the position. The new position will be vice president of instruction at the workforce development job training school. TCAT-Elizabethton President David...
KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division on Wednesday with a win over of Johnson City in the first game of a twinbill at Hunter Wright Stadium. The Axmen (31-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and jumped...
When it comes to how many hands-on learning opportunities exist for East Tennessee State University students, Isaiah Bishop has a straightforward view. “If college for you is just purely lectures and classes, I believe that is your decision,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities that ETSU gives you in terms of going out and getting experience and making connections to further your career before you even step into the workforce.”
Two East Tennessee State University administrators have been named to the fifth class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals. Whitney Goetz, executive director of the ETSU Alumni Association, and Jessica Vodden, chief...
NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools. The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later...
The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Appalachian Health. The first issue edited by Dr. Randy Wykoff is forthcoming. The online journal publishes quarterly and has featured numerous articles by ETSU faculty since its inception in 2019.
Washington County Schools has named new principals for David Crockett High School and Jonesborough Elementary School. Dr. Ashley Davis will be the new principal at David Crockett High School while Matt Combs will be the principal of the new K-8 Jonesborough Elementary School when it opens in August 2023. Davis...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 30 years of offering services in Northeast Tennessee, the Bristol Regional Women’s Center — one of the only clinics to offer abortion services in the region — will close. The Tennessee Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that the state’s so-called “trigger law” banning all abortions would take effect on Aug. […]
Randall Birchfield was a three-year varsity performer (1964-66) for the Cyclones and started for two seasons at right guard. He was one of just two Elizabethton players to make the All-Big Seven Conference team his senior season, and the only one to achieve first-team status. Going on to become a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Early voting in Tennessee ends Friday, and voters in Washington County will be making their final selection for mayor. Incumbent and Republican nominee Joe Grandy is running for his second term. Grandy said he wants to see through the projects he started and accomplish goals...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Broken windows, shattered glass and vandalism are what you will find on the campus of what was supposed to become Virginia Business College. Now, Bristol, Virginia city leaders are growing frustrated, with the state of the campus, and the lack of communication with the owner.
Looking back and moving forward are difficult to achieve simultaneously, but it’s easy to understand why Gage McKinney and his Cloudland teammates have a little of that going on this summer. The Highlanders were a mere play or two away from beating eventual state champion South Pittsburg in the...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More and more people are wanting to meet the mountains, and that’s helped push the Johnson City metro area to #3 nationally in a Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com’s latest quarterly emerging housing markets index. The metropolitan statistical area (MSA) encompassing Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties rose from #17 this spring in […]
Hampton senior running back Levi Lunsford and new quarterback Dylan Trivett enter the 2022 season with an understanding of the task at hand. Reaching the Class 2A state championship football game for a second straight season will take something special, like it did in 2021.
Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn. Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several streets in the west Lynn Garden community of Kingsport will receive a paving preservation treatment through the end of August. Holbrook Asphalt Co. will spray a high-density mineral bonding agent onto the asphalt which will have great benefits in the long run, according to project superintendent Ryan Jones. “Two benefits […]
Comments / 0