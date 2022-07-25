ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams Promises To Address Highway Panhandling

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago
Mayor Adams says it’s “dangerous” that panhandlers have been begging for money on some of the city’s busiest highways.

Adams is promising a crackdown, after the New York Post reported that people have been going car-to-car on the FDR Driver, the Harlem River Drive and the Major Deegan Expressway.

“It’s dangerous and we’re going to provide people with the services they need,” Mayor Adams said.

Adams said officers should be canvassing the roads looking for the panhandling activity.

Source: New York Post

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

