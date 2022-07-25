ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what Kate Bush’s Running Up The Hill would sound like as a Metallica song… with Matt Heafy on guitar

By Metal Hammer
 3 days ago
Are we over Stranger Things ? Not yet, no. And Anthony Vincent - the YouTuber formerly known as Ten Second Song Guy – certainly isn’t.

Not content with recently covering Kate Bush ’s classic 1985 single turned recent ST-assisted No.1 hit Running Up That Hill in the style of Killswitch Engage , Vincent has delivered the mash-up to end all mash-up.

That’s right, he’s served up another version of Running Up That Hill - this time in the style of those other Stranger Things faves Metallica , whose Master Of Puppets provided the series’ most epic moment.

And if that isn’t enough, Vincent has roped in the help of Trivium’s Matt Heafy, who adds some crunching Hetfield-esque rhythm and backing vocals to the track – even though Vincent wins with his Papa Het-patented “HaHa!”.

Check the video out below, then head over to Anthony’s YouTube channel to check out everything else he’s done.

