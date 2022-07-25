Iowa Poll: Majority of Iowans disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court in wake of abortion decision

© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

A majority of Iowans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, in a first test of the court’s esteem since it eliminated the nationwide right to an abortion.

Iowans disapprove of the nation’s high court by a 10-percentage-point margin, the poll found. Forty-one percent of Iowans approve of the U.S. Supreme Court, while 51% disapprove and 8% are not sure.

The U.S. Supreme Court has been in the national spotlight after high-profile decisions on abortion, guns, prayer in schools and environmental protection. In each case, conservative justices prevailed.

On June 24, the court issued a ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the nationwide right to an abortion and allowing states to issue their own abortion regulations. In the month since then, laws banning abortion have gone into effect in several Republican-led states around the country. The procedure is still legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Marlene McDonnell, an 84-year-old Democratic poll respondent from the Dubuque area, disapproves of the Supreme Court’s performance, in part because of the abortion case. She said the court has become too politicized in recent years.

“You and I both could predict, if we know their political stance, how they’re going to vote,” she said of the justices.

Among the justices who issued the recent landmark rulings, Republican presidents appointed six and Democrats appointed three.

McDonnell, who is retired from teaching and parish ministry, said she’d like to see the court become less political.

“But I don’t see this happening in the near future,” she said.

John Cruise, a 59-year-old poll respondent from Wesley, approves of how the court is doing its job. On the “hot button issue” of Roe v. Wade, the farmer and political independent said he thinks the justices made the right decision.

“I think they finally came around to the point of kick it back to the states, where it should have been in the first place,” he said. “Now, maybe that seems like it will open up a whole new can of worms, which I’m sure it will, but I think the states can figure that out.”

The court’s approval rating has a partisan split. Nearly three in four Republicans approve of the U.S. Supreme Court, at 72%, while 20% disapprove and 8% are not sure. Among political independents, 32% approve and 59% disapprove. The numbers are even more lopsided among Democrats: Just 14% approve of the court’s performance and 83% disapprove.

Among Iowans who believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, just 21% approve of the Supreme Court, while 72% disapprove. Among those who believe abortion should be illegal in most or all cases, 74% approve of the court and 19% disapprove.

The court receives at least 50% approval from evangelicals, at 65%, Protestants, at 53%, rural Iowans, at 50%, and those ages 65 and older, at 50%.

Men are more likely to approve of the court, at 48%, than women, at 34%. Forty-six percent of men disapprove of the court and 56% of women disapprove.

Among Iowans who say they are likely to vote in this year’s midterm elections, more disapprove of the court, at 52%, than approve, at 44%.

Other than Democrats and those planning to vote for Democratic candidates, the group least likely to approve of the U.S. Supreme Court are those with no religious affiliation. Of those Iowans, just one in five, 20%, approve of the Supreme Court and 74% disapprove.

Among Iowans under age 35, 29% approve of the court and 64% disapprove.

Less than a third of Iowans who live in cities, 32%, approve of the court, while 61% disapprove. In the suburbs, 46% approve and 53% disapprove. Town dwellers are split, with 44% approving and 44% disapproving.

The poll of 811 Iowa adults was conducted July 10-13 by Selzer & Co. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s standing has fallen nationally, as well. On June 23 — one day before the decision overturning Roe but after the leak of a draft opinion that showed the court was poised to roll back abortion rights — a Gallup poll found just 25% of Americans had confidence in the high court.

More approve than disapprove of Iowa Supreme Court, but number drops

Meanwhile, Iowans approve of the Iowa Supreme Court by a 20-percentage-point margin, with 48% approving, 28% disapproving and 24% not sure.

Iowa’s high court issued its own ruling in June that rolled back protections for abortion rights, finding that the Iowa Constitution does not protect abortion as a fundamental right. That decision overruled a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that found abortion rights were protected.

There is also a partisan split in Iowans’ approval for the state Supreme Court. While 72% of Republicans approve of the job the court is doing, that number drops to 34% among Democrats and 38% among political independents.

Just 8% of Iowa Republicans disapprove of the Iowa Supreme Court, while 42% of Democrats and 36% of independents disapprove.

Cruise said he thinks the Iowa Supreme Court has generally ruled correctly.

“There hasn’t been a lot of high-profile cases come through there recently,” he said. “But it seems like they’re protecting our constitution, the state one.”

But McDonnell sees the Iowa Supreme Court in the same unfavorable light as the federal high court.

“I think they’re cut from the same cloth,” she said. “I think it’s very political also.”

Six of the seven justices on the Iowa Supreme Court have been appointed by Republicans, and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds is in the process of selecting the seventh justice, who will replace Brent Appel, the last Democratic-appointed justice on the court. Appel retired this month after turning 72, the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges.

While more Iowans continue to approve of the Iowa Supreme Court than disapprove, the court’s approval has fallen by 11 percentage points since the last time the question was asked in an Iowa Poll, three years ago.

In February 2019, 59% said they approved of the Iowa Supreme Court, 14% disapproved and 27% were not sure.

A September 2021 Iowa Poll found 70% of Iowans strongly or mostly trusted the Iowa Supreme Court while 19% strongly or mostly distrusted the court.

