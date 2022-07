Brad Winderbaum (head of Marvel’s streaming and animation) and Ryan Meinerding (head of visual development) were on deck at SDCC to talk about several animated programs on the horizon from Marvel. Packed into Ballroom 20, the room was filled to the brim with Marvel fans of all stripes looking to get a closer look at future animated projects. Moderated by Paul F. Thomkins (who, coincidentally has a speaking role in an upcoming cartoon), this is Marvel’s first animation panel, which illustrates how much weight Marvel’s animated output has begun to receive within the company. Winderbaum noted that, like many fans in the room, his first introduction to Marvel comics was via the animated programs. For him, it eventually resulted in his career: “growing up watching cartoons was my gateway to cinema.”

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO