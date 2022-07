Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Jerrie Johnson & more speak candidly about the current state and bright future ahead for Black creatives in film & television. The ‘What’s N.O.W and Who’s Next in Hollywood’ panel during the inaugural ESSENCE Film Festiva was an eye-opening and enjoyable experience for attendees at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The ‘N.O.W,’ in the name of the panel title stood as an acronym for ‘New Original Works,’ and the discussion featured a collective of new Black creatives that are sure to take Hollywood by storm.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO