ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Smoky Mountain ace Zebby Matthews' drive for perfection leads to deal with Minnesota Twins

By Zachary Huber, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuKE4_0grpxabK00

Zebby Matthews strives to be perfect.

Matthews threw a gem in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs, allowing only two runs through six innings. In the bottom of the seventh with the game tied 2-2, his first pitch was turned around for a walk-off solo shot deep into the woods behind the ballpark.

Game over. Season Over.

He shook hands with everyone from Lake Norman Charter after the game. Smoky Mountain coach Jeremy Ellenburg walked over to left field for a debrief with his team, including everyone but Matthews.

Ellenburg said the pitcher went amongst the dense pine trees to find that baseball. A few minutes later, Matthews emerged from the forest. He hopped the fence and rejoined his team while carrying the ball.

Matthews retrieved it because he wanted to hold on to it as motivation to ensure he never gave up a walk-off home run again.

"That's one of those things that shows his competitiveness, his drive to be perfect, to get better, always improving," Ellenburg said.

He still keeps that ball on a shelf in his room to this day, next to the perfect-game ball he threw during his senior year. His pursuit of perfection helped him get selected in the 2022 MLB draft on Monday. The Minnesota Twins used their 234th overall pick in the eighth round to draft the junior closer from Western Carolina.

More Matthews:Smoky Mountain standout commits to college program

Perfection:Smoky Mountain senior throws perfect game

All-WNC baseball:Asheville, Roberson, West Henderson dominate All-WNC 2022 baseball honorees

Matthews said he didn't expect to hear his name called until the second or third day of the draft.

He treated Monday like any other day. He went to the field and worked out. Then he went home to watch the draft. He opted to watch it unfold all by himself instead of hosting a party.

He said the Twins communicated with him before the pick and eventually told them they were going to take him with their next selection.

Matthews was speechless for a few moments before he thanked them for drafting him, telling Minnesota that he was ready to get to work.

He then hung up and watched his name roll across his TV screen before calling his close friends and family.

"It was like, 'Hey, all the hard work I put into baseball up to this point had paid off,' " Matthews said. "I was living out the dream everyone had as a kid."

Matthews said he reports to Fort Myers, Florida, on July 24. There, Minnesota will decide which minor league team he'll be assigned to.

Ellenburg texted him congratulations and told him he deserved this moment.

At Smoky Mountain, Matthews played shortstop and pitcher.

Ellenburg said Matthews would show up at 6 a.m., a few hours before school started every morning to work out in the weight room and then practice hitting in the batting cage.

He then showered and went to school. Then he would practice fielding ground balls, throwing and hitting after school for a few hours.

"He's gonna be successful because he's the type of worker, he's going to work where he wants to be," Ellenburg said. "Because I can promise you right now, he's very happy. He's content, but I can promise you he's not satisfied yet."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Former ACC commit picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect who was on campus Monday. Stockbridge (Ga.) 2023 three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis announced the offer via social media on Monday evening. Lewis, who was previously committed to the University of Pittsburgh for 22 days last month, was on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City is the No. 1 Place for Glamping in America

If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors in North Carolina, but don’t want to squat behind a tree when nature calls, this list is for you. Upgraded Points analyzed 100 cities across the country to find the top glamping destinations. Data was collected on 13 different weighted factors within three main categories: accommodation, recreation, and climate. Among them were hiking trail mileage, treehouse Airbnb listings, and natural hazard risk scores.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
State
Florida State
Asheville, NC
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Special segment featuring Tryon to air on PBS Thursday night

Tryon will be featured in a special segment that premieres Thursday night, July 28, at 9 p.m. on the PBS NC show, North Carolina Weekend. The segment is called “A Weekend in Tryon,” and runs about two to three times longer than a typical segment in the show. It provides an in-depth profile of Tryon with a focus on things to see and do in and around town.
TRYON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Western Carolina#Minor League#Perfect Game#Nchsaa#Smoky Mountain#All Wnc
US News and World Report

15 Top Hikes in Asheville, North Carolina

Set amid the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city of Asheville, North Carolina, boasts an array of opportunities to get outside on a walk or hike, whether you're a thru-hiker tackling the Appalachian Trail or a family looking for some magic in the woods. The area's rich landscapes and lush forests are complemented by tumbling waterfalls and mountain meadows overflowing with wildflowers, so there's no shortage of scenery to help power you through a hike.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Real-life 'Rainbow Bridge' hidden in enchanted mountain wonderland in NC

Lake Lure, N.C. — The 'Rainbow Bridge' is a familiar poem given to many misty-eyed pet owners on the day they say goodbye to their beloved, furry family member. The poem promises grieving pet owners that their lost pet has gone to the Rainbow Bridge, where the pet will run and play in grassy meadows and hills, restored to health and youth. It's here at the Rainbow Bridge where beloved pets will wait for us until we find them again.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
samantha-brown.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Asheville, NC

There truly is nowhere quite like Asheville. Between its almost mythological mountain culture and a long history of attracting the quirky and creative, this North Carolina gem is full of unique things to do whether you love the outdoors or like to wander streets full of French-inspired buildings. Of course, when you visit, one of the best things to do is check out its incredible restaurant scene! From Southern classics to innovative global cuisines, here are all my picks for where to eat in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy