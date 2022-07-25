ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish, VT

Hardy Hill trail walk

vermontjournal.com
 3 days ago

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Association of Trails will hold a guided nature trail walk on the Hardy Hill trail in Cavendish on Sunday, July 31, at 10 a.m. This trail is the gift of Pieter Van Schaik to the...

vermontjournal.com

vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Sabrina

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sabrina is a one-year-old kitten that adores people so much she won’t share you with any other furry creatures. She is very playful and will be a wonderful mouser. Her adoption fee has been waived as we want to get her into a home ASAP. To adopt her go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

The Larkspurs swoop in to Chester Concerts

CHESTER, Vt. – Burlington and Montpelier based artists, The Larkspurs, will perform on Thursday, July 28, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn, across from the Chester Common in Chester, Vt. The Larkspurs are an eclectic American Roots group featuring D. Davis and Django Soulo on guitar and vocals, Liz Beatty on vocals, and Seamus Hannan on percussion.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

More favorites from the Springfield Community Band

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present two free concerts locally in the upcoming days. The first will be in Ludlow on Sunday, July 31, at 7 p.m., and the second will be in Springfield on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
City
Cavendish, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Mountain Times

Sparkle Barn to expand

The Sparkle Barn in Wallingford has acquired the neighboring Barn at White Rocks. Sparkle Barn owner Stacy Harshman bought the 17.5-acre property with a six-bedroom house and 1800s barn for $825,000 on a whim Monday, July 18. “I wasn’t in the market,” she said. “I’m kind of a real estate...
WALLINGFORD, VT
vermontjournal.com

A history of Landgrove, Vt.

The following history is written by Robert Badger. Rob is president of Landgrove Historical Society. This article is about the founding of Landgrove, and how it was carved out of the wilderness by an enterprising family. The first settler was Captain William Utley, who was originally from Connecticut, where he...
LANDGROVE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Agency of Transportation to host celebratory event for new Amtrak Ethan Allen service Friday

Amtrak waits patiently at Union Station in Burlington during a training run in June. VermontBiz photo. Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury Events July 29. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) will host a celebration on July 29 to mark the start of the expanded Amtrak Ethan Allen Express passenger rail service in Burlington, Ferrisburgh-Vergennes, and Middlebury.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Weston Playhouse presents the rock musical “Hair”

WESTON, Vt. – On July 20 the Weston Theater Company opened the iconic rock musical “Hair,” with book by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and Grammy Award winning score by Galt MacDermot on the main stage in Weston. It will run through Aug. 13. Set in the...
WESTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters

A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
GROTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Online Edition The Vermont Journal 07-27-22

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Weston Playhouse presents the rock musical “Hair,” Sharon’s on the Common hosts PopUP Sundays, Ludlow Rotarians discuss drones, BRAT is the August “Give Back” nonprofit.
VERMONT STATE
suncommunitynews.com

Afternoon swim in Lake George turns tragic

HAGUE | Though a fast multi-agency response raced to the waters of Lake George, a 61-year-old man died after suffering a medical condition while swimming Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible drowning near Rogers Rock State Campground. As the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
laconiadailysun.com

Couple retire from business they founded in 1975

LACONIA — After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. The business was created to serve clients in the Lakes Region with their paint, wallpaper, and flooring needs. The organization has grown into an Interior Design Showroom that services homeowners and contractors in both remodeling and new construction projects that includes a variety of interior finish products including kitchens and bathrooms.
LACONIA, NH
NECN

2nd Tornado Touched Down in Vermont Monday, NWS Confirms

A storm last week produced two tornadoes in Vermont, the National Weather Service said Tuesday, confirming the second twister. The newly confirmed tornado touched down in Waltham on Monday, July 18, a town over from where the other tornado was confirmed, in Addison. That tornado was rated an EF-1; the...
WALTHAM, MA
VTDigger

Groton resident accused of harassing bear hunters

Liza Nanni, 61, of Groton has been accused of confronting bear hunters in the woods of Groton, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Ellsworth Spear, 61, of Newbury reported the incident on July 10. Spear told police he, another adult hunter and a minor were driving on Red Brook Road in Groton with hunting dogs in their truck. Police said Nanni blocked the road, instigated an altercation and sprayed the hunters with bear spray.
GROTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Charles Bodo, 1955-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Charles W. Bodo, 67, of Chester, Vt., passed away at the Jack Burnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. (hospice) on July 14, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born in Manchester, Conn. on May 2, 1955 to Robert and Eleanor Bodo. Chuck grew up in Connecticut and moved to Vermont when he was in his 40’s to live closer to family. Chuck enjoyed music, family, friends, and loved his sports; football, baseball, and basketball.
CHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont police recover multiple suspected stolen bikes

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they found multiple suspected stolen bikes at a home in Rutland City. Troopers say there are various makes and models of bikes. They’re asking people who had their bicycles stolen in Rutland County to contact them to see if their bike was one of those recovered.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Ralph Jacobs, 1932-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ralph (Jake) Jacobs passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home. He was born on Nov. 14, 1932 to Ralph H. and Hazel (Kingston) Jacobs in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was raised in Alstead, N.H. and graduated from Vilas High. He enlisted in the Air Force in December 1953. He was stationed in Korea right after the war ended. He joked that they heard he was coming, so they signed the peace treaty. He worked a variety of jobs, but found his calling when he went to Ascutney Forge and learned the art of custom iron work. He combined his skill with his artistic talent, making creative weather vanes, fireplace tools, and art pieces, along with railings, spiral staircases, etc. He worked at Springfield Fence for many years, and retired from there. He was a member of the VT Art Council for a time, and participated in their “Pallettes and Puzzle Piece” programs. He also participated in Springfield, Vt. art projects, which raised money for the town, such as painting chairs, picnic baskets, and bird houses.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Crash slows Interstate 91 traffic in Norwich

Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Like many others, Rory Shamlian moved to Vermont for college. Grants to help Vermont property managers install EV charging stations for tenants. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grant money will make it easier for people who live in apartments to own electric vehicles.
BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Dozens of firefighters extinguish brush fire in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Fire officials in Concord are working to figure out what sparked a brush fire in the area of Blackwater Road. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon about a half mile into the woods. City officials said it took about 50 firefighters over three hours to bring...
CONCORD, NH

