Hardy Hill trail walk

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ralph (Jake) Jacobs passed away on July 18, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home. He was born on Nov. 14, 1932 to Ralph H. and Hazel (Kingston) Jacobs in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was raised in Alstead, N.H. and graduated from Vilas High. He enlisted in the Air Force in December 1953. He was stationed in Korea right after the war ended. He joked that they heard he was coming, so they signed the peace treaty. He worked a variety of jobs, but found his calling when he went to Ascutney Forge and learned the art of custom iron work. He combined his skill with his artistic talent, making creative weather vanes, fireplace tools, and art pieces, along with railings, spiral staircases, etc. He worked at Springfield Fence for many years, and retired from there. He was a member of the VT Art Council for a time, and participated in their “Pallettes and Puzzle Piece” programs. He also participated in Springfield, Vt. art projects, which raised money for the town, such as painting chairs, picnic baskets, and bird houses.

