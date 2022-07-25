BBC agree to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK

Golden Screen Cinemas, Malaysia’s largest cinema chain has announced that Thor: Love and Thunder will not be screening in Malaysia. The announcement follows the news earlier this month that Marvel‘s latest feature film was being delayed “indefinitely”. Prior to that, it was scheduled for a delayed release on July 21. No official statement has been made regarding why the superhero blockbuster is not going to be released in the country. However, Malaysians on social media have speculated that it could be due to the inclusion of a same-sex kiss scene.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO