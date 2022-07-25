ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC agree to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK

By Arusa Qureshi
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have confirmed that the BBC will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK on behalf of this year’s winners, Ukraine. Organisers revealed last month that they were in talks with the BBC to bring the event to the UK. The winning country of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Sheffield makes latest bid to host Eurovision 2023

Sheffield has become the latest city to make a bid for next year’s Eurovision. Earlier this week, The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that the BBC will be hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the UK on behalf of this year’s winners, Ukraine. Organisers revealed last month...
MUSIC
BBC

Eurovision in Nottingham would be 'boost for city'

Councillors could submit a formal bid to host Eurovision in Nottingham after it was revealed the contest will be held in the UK. The show will be hosted by the BBC in 2023 after organisers decided it could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Scottish cities compete to host Eurovision Song Contest

Glasgow and Aberdeen are submitting bids to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year. Organisers decided the contest could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia. Kyiv's sister city Edinburgh is also considering submitting a bid, with council leader Cammy Day saying Edinburgh...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
US News and World Report

Britain Targets Russian Officials in New Wave of Sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it had sanctioned Kremlin-imposed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine as well as 29 regional governors across Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of the former Soviet republic. The 42 new designations added to Britain's Russia sanctions also included Russia's...
U.K.
BBC

Randox: UK government criticised over £777m contracts

The UK government acted "fast and loose" in awarding almost £777m in Covid-testing contracts to County Antrim firm Randox, an MP has said. Westminster's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said it could not "be sure that these contracts were awarded properly". Randox said the report was "deeply flawed and wrong...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Eurovision Song Contest#Uk#Ebu
UPI News

Camera allowed to broadcast from British court for the first time

July 28 (UPI) -- An otherwise routine murder trial made history in central London Thursday when a man convicted of killing his grandfather was sentenced to life in prison -- as television cameras inside the Old Bailey courtroom covered a proceeding for the first time. Judge Sarah Munro issued the...
LAW
Billboard

Labels Given Preliminary All Clear as UK Regulator Says Streaming Biz Working Well For Consumers

LONDON — The U.K. competition regulator has said the major labels’ dominance of the streaming business is not holding back artists and that the market is “on balance” delivering good outcomes for consumers. However, the regulator warned that it would be concerned if the three major labels or music streaming services began to make “sustained and substantial excess profits” — or if future acquisitions and mergers led to a substantial lessening of competition.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

UserTesting and Startup Grind Scotland Join Forces to Discuss Importance of Empathetic Leadership

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan will be joining host Nick Murray, Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Metanomic, for a discussion focused on topics that include empathy in leadership, and what makes Edinburgh an ideal location as a European headquarters for technology companies. This event is taking place on Thursday, August 4, at UserTesting’s European headquarters in Edinburgh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005085/en/ Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter

Deadline has hired former Business Insider Entertainment Reporter Zac Ntim as International Film Reporter, based in London. Ntim joins Deadline’s growing international team after a two year stint at BI. While there he attended festivals including Cannes and Venice and wrote profiles, analysis pieces and news. Prior to BI, he gained experience at The Guardian, PA, London Live and local newspapers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Tunisia referendum: President Saied celebrates expected referendum win

Tunisia's President Kais Saied has been celebrating his apparent victory in a referendum on a new constitution that gives him almost unlimited powers. Mr Saied appeared in front of jubilant supporters after an exit poll indicated more than 90% of those who had voted had supported the president's plan. But...
WORLD
NME

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will not be released in Malaysia

Golden Screen Cinemas, Malaysia’s largest cinema chain has announced that Thor: Love and Thunder will not be screening in Malaysia. The announcement follows the news earlier this month that Marvel‘s latest feature film was being delayed “indefinitely”. Prior to that, it was scheduled for a delayed release on July 21. No official statement has been made regarding why the superhero blockbuster is not going to be released in the country. However, Malaysians on social media have speculated that it could be due to the inclusion of a same-sex kiss scene.
MOVIES
NME

PIXEY: “Everything is like a recycled form of the past”

PIXEY has shared what people expect from her debut mini-album ‘Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’. Watch our video interview with PIXEY above. Speaking to NME at Truck Festival in Oxfordshire this weekend (July 24), the Liverpool singer said the album will be a “big, broad overview” of her as an artist.
MUSIC
NME

Jang Gyu-ri to leave fromis_9 as contract expires, group to continue as eight members

Pledis Entertainment has announced that Jang Gyu-ri will leave fromis_9 following the expiration of her contract. Earlier today (July 28), South Korean music label Pledis Entertainment took to fromis_9’s official Twitter page to announce Jang’s departure from the K-pop girl group at the end of the month following the expiry of her exclusive contract with the group’s previous agency.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Southampton's low levelling up funding labelled a 'scandal'

A city's "disappointingly low" share of the government's levelling-up fund was "nothing short of a national scandal", a councillor has said. Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council's lead for economic development, said the authority received less per head than affluent Hart in north Hampshire. The shared prosperity fund aims to help...
POLITICS
NME

Lollapalooza announces expansion into India in January 2023

American festival franchise Lollapalooza has announced its upcoming venture into India with a festival scheduled to run in late January next year. Announced via Lollapalooza’s official accounts on social media, the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India is currently scheduled to run on January 28 and 29 in “the heart of Mumbai”. A firm location has yet to be announced.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy