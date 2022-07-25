ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Troubling data on racial profiling / SF tests new trash cans / The Museum at the Cliff

By Susie Neilson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: We’ll dig into a new analysis showing that racial profiling by police in California is getting worse. PLUS: We’ll hear about San Francisco’s search...

Washington Examiner

San Francisco is bleeding residents and revenue

San Francisco is already an expensive city to live in. Its nonchalant attitude toward crime and homelessness has led residents to flee, and the city is losing money as a result. In just one year, San Francisco’s net out-migration tripled. These departing residents, on average, are wealthier than previous residents....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless situation outside SF apartment means chaos for tenants, owners

SAN FRANCISCO -- The state's housing crisis hurts the homeless, but also people living in areas where the homeless have nowhere to go or nothing to lose.  John Yandell has lived in his San Francisco apartment building on Franklin Street in the Civic Center neighborhood since 1984. He loved the neighborhood and the easy access to the tennis courts which are literally his backyard.  Yandell is in the tennis business, owns a tennis school, and gives lessons.  "Having a private court that opens up off my apartment right down there, that drew me," said Yandell. "Students used to come and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

New name for law school founded by racist San Franciscan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of a San Francisco law school founded by a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans is recommending that it change its name to the College of the Law San Francisco. The board of directors for UC Hastings College of the Law voted Wednesday to make the recommendation to state lawmakers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The college name is enshrined in state law and cannot be changed without legislative action. Hastings counts among its graduates major movers and shakers, including former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. But it was also founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court who helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki Indian tribe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Transgender Indian woman attacked in San Francisco during attempted robbery

An Indian transgender activist based in the Bay Area says she was attacked in downtown San Francisco this weekend, sparking an international wave of support on social media. Anjali Rimi, a 43-year-old trans Hindu woman who lives in the East Bay, was walking with her friend, another trans South Asian woman, in downtown San Francisco late Saturday night after parking on 5th and Mission streets, across from the AMC Metreon, she told SFGATE in an interview Tuesday afternoon. (A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to SFGATE that an attempted robbery took place in the area.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

‘She did not apologize to us’: Activists, parents crank up the heat on embattled SF school commissioner

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Recently, embattled San Francisco Education Commissioner, Ann Hsu held a virtual meeting with SFUSD parents, titled “A Conversation with the Commissioner.”  Members of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club were not invited. The vice president of the club, Kevin Ortiz, says that’s a big problem because Hsu vowed to commit to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
