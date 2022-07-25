ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travels can look forward to El Paso International Airport terminal upgrades

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

The El Paso International Airport terminal is set to undergo a $5 million facelift in the coming months as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law late last year by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The funds are part of the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the infrastructure law with an eye toward improving customer experiences, moving goods more efficiently to lower prices and enhancing the nation’s aviation competitiveness.

Shane Brooks, the airport's Capital Improvement Program administrator, said the money awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to replace aging terminal lighting with energy-efficient LED lights, install new seating with power outlets, update wayfinding signage at the airport and update seating spaces to accommodate more travelers and improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access.

“We were very excited about it,” Brooks said of the award. “It was a great surprise.”

Applicants were given 45 days to complete their applications and, of the 535 applications submitted, only 85 were approved.

“We’re really close to shovel ready on this project,” said Terry Sharpe, airport assistant director of aviation. “This project has been in the making for about five years.”

The projects being funded through the infrastructure law were already planned and allocated for, but the influx of $5 million means that they can be completed sooner, Sharpe said.

He added that the grant program just launched this year and will continue for another four years.

“We’ll be back at the drawing board next year with what we want to accomplish,” Sharpe said. “We’ll be applying for it every year.”

The upcoming work follows a series of ongoing projects at the airport — a taxiway project to replace aging pavement was just wrapped up and a second commercial runway will be in the works this fall with plans to move on to other taxiway improvements slated for next year.

“We have a very robust five-year plan,” Brooks said.

Among those who voted in favor of the infrastructure law was U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D–El Paso, who celebrated the funding in a news release earlier this month and noted that she was the only federal representative from the region to support the infrastructure bill.

Escobar said she is thrilled the El Paso airport is receiving funding.

“By continuing to modernize the facility, invest in technology and infrastructure that puts El Paso International Airport at the forefront of the fight against climate change and increase accessibility standards for all travelers," Escobar said in a news release, "we are rising to meet the needs of passengers arriving and departing from our community and ensuring El Paso remains a reliable gateway to our region.”

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Travels can look forward to El Paso International Airport terminal upgrades

