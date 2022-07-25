Large vehicles should straddle the line: Letter to the Editor

Large vehicles should straddle the line

It is difficult to move into or out of a parking lot space with a truck, a full-sized SUV, or a commercial type of van. Many spaces just don't seem wide enough to turn easily into or out of the space provided. To create special spaces for vehicles of this type would require re-design and striping, which would be too costly.

I would like to suggest that drivers of those type of vehicles park centered on a line instead of between the lines. I know that makes them use two spaces, but in the end the drivers and the people parked beside them will be happier. There is plenty of room in most parking lots to handle the change, and we will have a lot fewer insurance claims for accidental damage.

John Justice

Northeast El Paso

Support the Reach Every Mother and Child Act

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, there has been a lot of debate about what is best and how to prevent the death of women and children. For this reason, it is essential to acknowledge that there are women and children in developing countries dying from preventable causes, and constituents along with the government can help stop that.

More than 300,000 women die each year from complications during and after pregnancy. Complications such as high blood pressure during pregnancy, bleeding during childbirth, and infections after childbirth. These can be handled by adequate health care. The sad reality is that 43 million women deliver a baby outside a health care facility.When mothers die their kids follow. In fact, children who have lost their mothers are ten times more likely to die prematurely than children whose mothers are present. Kids are at higher risk of dying during the neonatal period and around 7,000 newborns die daily.By calling our congressional leaders and supporting The Reach Every Mother and Child Act we can save millions of lives. The global number of deaths of mothers and children under five has been nearly cut in half in the last 25 years so it is not impossible to keep cutting the number of deaths for these vulnerable groups.

Llancy Aguilar

West El Paso

Marine still waiting for response

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar where is your loyalty to the citizens of El Paso? You stand in support of those coming across the border, however, citizens here wait for your support.

As a veteran, I called your office for some assistance and was told someone would call me back. Twelve months later I am still waiting.

Do you think as a U.S. Marine I could wait 12 months when help was needed?

Juan Rocha

West El Paso