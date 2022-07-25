ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

New zoning ordinance approved regarding signage, updated density guidelines

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 3 days ago
For months, Columbia City Council has been finalizing a new development zoning ordinance, which has drawn criticism and debate, with this month's final vote coming to an agreement.

The new ordinance, which can be found on the city's website at www.ColumbiaTN.com under the Development Services Department, includes things like what can be allowed under certain zonings, as well as specifics regarding signage displayed at businesses, churches and other private properties.

The decision to update Columbia's zoning ordinance initially drew criticism regarding public signage, such as reducing certain sizing, placement of signs near roads and if existing signage could be replaced if it were damaged.

Council members ultimately adopted the ordinance during its Thursday regular meeting, which included multiple comments from citizens.

Many of the comments addressed changes that had been made based on previous citizen feedback.

"The new zoning ordinance is a fabulous piece of work, and I think the staff and development department deserve huge kudos for what they've done over the last several months," David Webb, one of the night's citizen speakers, said.

However, Webb said there is still some "areas of concern," such as lot sizes allowed under RS-10 and RS-6 residential zonings.

At question is whether the new ordinance would affect about one-to-two dozen developments currently undergoing the city's approval process under the RS-10 or RS6 zonings, which Webb said encompasses approximately 1,000-2,000 acres. CD-3 zoning could potentially increase density for those developments by 50%, Webb said.

David Hill of Maury County Realty, who has often spoken out in concern for the signage regulation changes, also addressed density concerns.

"If you vote for this, you will be raising the density in your neighborhood," Hill said. "If you have a GCS (General Commercial) zoning, which has been where you have no residential ... will now be up to 12 units per acre. Of course I'll make more money, since I'm in the real estate business, but it's not in Columbia's best interests."

Developments Director Paul Keltner said "he understands the confusion" regarding the density concerns, but "we just haven't seen those kinds of numbers" when it comes to six and 10 lots maximum per acre being proposed.

"To get to four now is extremely difficult, and I don't know if I've even seen that with an RS-6," Keltner said.

This, he said, was mainly due to storm water requirements for higher density lots. The new ordinance would also allow larger right-of-way on residential properties. It would also prevent developers from increasing density once initial plans are approved, including the one-to two dozen current project Webb referred to earlier.

"They'll be locked into that master plan even in the future. The only way they could go outside of that is to rezone the property and vacate the master plan," Keltner said.

Councilman Danny Coleman requested to amend the proposed zoning changes to allow a maximum of four units per acre for CD-3 residential developments. Councilman Kenny Marshall also motioned four additional amendments, including only allowing three duplex units per block, as well as increasing duplex lots from 40 to 50 feet.

Additional amendments included allowing electronic messaging signage for non-residential uses.

The council ultimately voted unanimously approving the zoning ordinance, which Keltner said could always be updated at a future time, if need be.

