Twinsburg, OH

Ceremony held to swear in Scaffide as acting Twinsburg mayor

By Staff Report
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Twinsburg Councilman and former Council president Sam Scaffide was sworn in as acting mayor by Stow Municipal Court Judge Lisa Coates on July 1 at City Hall in front of a full house in Council chambers.

He will serve until residents elect someone in November to complete the four-year term of former Mayor Ted Yates, who left the post recently to take over as village manager of Islamorada, Fla.

Whoever is elected this fall will serve out the term that expires at the end of 2023. As of July 22, Scaffide and longtime Councilman Bill Furey and former Councilman Brian Steelehave said they will seek the mayor’s post on Nov. 8.

Scaffide has represented Ward 1 on City Council for nearly 20 years. He has a lengthy record of public service, and currently serves as Glenwillow’s service director.

Other public service jobs he held were in Reminderville, Brunswick, Bedford Heights, the Summit County engineer’s office and 10 years as a Council representative in Bedford Heights.

Scaffide lives in Glenwood Preserve and has three grown sons who all graduated from Twinsburg schools.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

