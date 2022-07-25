ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Adopt a pet: These animals are ready for a new home

By The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJk9d_0grpwWU900

Editor's note: Please contact area shelters before visiting. Some shelters may be closed, have adjusted hours of operation or only available by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

El Reno Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-8883.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 7221 NE 36, 405-427-6640, or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

Mustang Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 520 SW 59, 405-376-4474.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: The shelter is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

The Great Catsby: A kitten adoption event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Skirvin Hilton Hotel is partnering with the Oklahoma City Humane Society to hold a Great Gatsby themed kitten adoption event. This “paw-ty” is to be held on Tuesday, August 2 in the Grand Ballroom on the 2nd floor of the Skirvin Hilton. 40-60 kittens will be attending looking for their forever homes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family in Midwest City searches for peacocks for days

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A family in Midwest City has been searching for their peacocks for days. The search ended up bringing neighbors together. After days on the loose, the two jail-birds are back in custody, and their owner said it took a neighborhood effort to track them down.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Animal Shelter Says Puppies Were Abandoned In Park

Stillwater Animal Welfare is asking if anyone has information about puppies that were recently abandoned. The shelter said five, one-month-old puppies were abandoned in a local park while it was over 100 degrees outside. The shelter said one of the puppies didn't make it, but the other four are OK.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KFOR

101-year-old Oklahoma church building to be demolished

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Methodist Church building in Pauls Valley has been standing for a century but it is being demolished for a new facility. The building was two stories, masonry brick walls, and 53 lead glass windows. The church was home to the Methodist congregation for 101 years but a decision was made to tear it down and prepare for a new building.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
KOCO

Norman seeks best way to minimize crime

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is looking at the best way to minimize crime. A big talking point was community policing. A Norman officer talked about how they are trying to minimize crime through outreach. Every six years, the department goes through organizational changes in order to better serve the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Control#N College#N Western Ave#El Reno Animal Shelter#Mustang Animal Shelter#Www Okc Petfinder Com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Oklahoma City Zoo announces baby Sumatran tiger twins’ sexes after 1st checkup

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a boy – and a girl!. According to KOKI-TV, the Oklahoma City Zoo announced last week that the newest additions to its Sumatran tiger family – twins born July 2 to mother Lola and father Kami – had their first wellness exam on July 20. The facility’s veterinary team determined that one of the unnamed cubs is male and the other is female, the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City, OK — 30 Top Places!

Oklahoma City, nicknamed OKC, is the stunning capital of the Sooner State. It is the ideal destination for you to go on a long-awaited getaway while enjoying a culinary adventure by dining at its many fantastic eateries. Satisfy your taste buds by starting the day with a mouth-watering meal at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
truecrimedaily

Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years

NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Man arrested on Peeping Tom complaint in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident at an Oklahoma City store. On July 26, Oklahoma City police were called to a store in southwest Oklahoma City regarding an incident with a child. When officers arrived on scene, they learned the case...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City unveils new distribution center

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City unveiled its new distribution center. KOCO 5 was at the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art facility. Jasco manufacturing and Gov. Kevin Stitt hosted a ribbon cutting. Jasco manufacturing invested more than $40 million to build the distribution center in Oklahoma. The manufacturer will develop...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy