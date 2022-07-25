Nitro-fueled ice cream shop puts a chill on Tri-Cities. More treats to beat the heat

This week is expected to be the hottest days of the year for the Tri-Cities, with about eight days of 100+ temperatures predicted.

With the triple-digit heat set to peak later in the week, right as thousands of Tri-Citians are headed to some of the year’s biggest outdoor events, it’s a good idea to have a plan to stay cool while outside.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is not only delicious, but it’s also a fun experience for the family. They’ll make your custom frozen treat fresh to order, with a twist.

Owner Beth Rose told the Herald that customers can create their own flavor profiles or choose from some pre-designed favorites.

Choose a base to begin with, selecting what type of milk or cream to start with, then you pick flavors like chocolate, nutella, cheesecake, Dr. Pepper and dozens of others.

They also have Keto and dairy-free bases. You can even do Italian ice.

Then choose your mix-ins — think candy, nuts and fruit toppings — and they blast it with nitrogen from a large canister onsite.

When the cloud of vapor clears, you’ll find your custom creation frozen and ready to eat.

Sub Zero is at 321 N. Columbia Center Ave., near the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Boulevard. They’re open noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sub Zero also offers educational demonstrations and catering.

Other cool treats

The Tri-Cities has no shortage of other places to grab a cool or frozen treat. Here are a few:

Chills Froyo offers a variety of options for people hoping to cool down during the day. Alongside custard, yogurt and sorbet, Chills Froyo has acai bowls, bubble teas and root beer floats available. The stop is at 2909 S. Quillan St. in Kennewick near the Southgate Fairchild Cinemas and is open noon to 10 p.m. daily.

Rollin’ lives up to its name with rolled ice cream in multiple different flavors and toppings. The food truck is open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is at 1040 Queensgate Dr. in Richland. Also, check their Facebook page for other locations.

Yogurt Beach is just a short walk from the Hansen Park area in Kennewick and has a variety of frozen yogurt flavors you can mix and match with multiple toppings including “the world’s best cookie dough.” Drink options are available as well if you’re not feeling like cooling off with a spoon. The shop is at 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Amethyst Creamery not only sells ice cream, but also sells gems and crystals for rock lovers. It is at 700 George Washington Way and is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Crepes N Rolls offers rolled ice cream roses topped with fruit, such as peaches, mango, blueberries and strawberries, and chocolate and other tasty toppings. The shop is at 6605 Burden Boulevard in Pasco. Or try a sweet crepe with pineapple coconut or apples with a scoop of ice cream.

Monarca Ice Cream offers a variety of Michoacan-style ice cream including popsicles, juices, milkshakes, smoothies and Mexican treats. The shop is at 1830 W. Court St. in Pasco and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Helados La Michoacana offers a variety of Mexican treats at 712 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco. It is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Crumbl Cookies not only sells cookies, but they also offer ice cream sandwiches throughout the summer. They now have three Tri-Cities locations — 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, 5025 Rd 68 in Pasco and 2665 Queensgate Dr. in Richland. They’re open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

TeaHaus in Richland offers boba and other tea drinks in a variety of flavors. They’re at 530 Swift Blvd. They’re open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesday through Thursday.