Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates are giving Tsutsugo the afternoon off after he went 2-for-15 with three RBI and six strikeouts over the last four games. Ben Gamel will take over as the designated hitter while Greg Allen enters the lineup to play left field and hit sixth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO