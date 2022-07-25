Here's How To Find The Most Efficient Weight Loss Plan For Your Body Type, According To A Doctor

Shutterstock

Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific, authored this story.

According to the theory of psychologist William Sheldon, people can be categorized into three body types (somatotypes/physiques). In the 1940s, he published a document identifying these body types into three generalizations: ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph.

Body Types

Ectomorphs

Ectomorphs are slim and thin with personalities of being quiet, introvert, and restrained. They tend to have low fat storage and find it difficult to build muscles.

Mesomorphs

Mesomorphs are muscular and solid with personalities of being active and assertive. They tend to hold onto lean mass and have an even distribution of weight.

Endomorphs

Endomorphs are heavy and rounded and psychologically, are relaxed and sociable. They tend to have higher fat storage and large bone structure. They carry weight in the abdomen, hips and thighs. With that being said, these types of differences in body types can reflect different body compositions—or what it is made up of.

How do you find out the most efficient weight loss plan for your body type?

With what is known from the three different body types, you can imagine what one can do to optimize one’s body mass.

Because ectomorphs tend to be slimmer in general, and have less capacity to hold onto, then one would think that they may want to focus on building and maintaining muscle mass in a dietary regimen. These types of individuals not only should focus on eating more lean proteins but also incorporate appropriate resistant training as well.

For mesomorphs, when the foundation is more prone to being more muscular, then maintaining muscle mass is probably easier. Muscles do burn calories for the body and are responsible for most of the metabolism that takes place, so these individuals may find cutting fat to be easier than other body types.

On the other hand, endomorphs tend to be bigger and rounder with more fat storage. Overall, they should focus on overall leaning out by incorporating good cardio and resistant training and work on cutting out foods that tend to store into fatty tissues. These things can be simple or processed carbs and sugars, and controlling the intake of saturated fats.

Weight Loss Tips