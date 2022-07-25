ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays: Raimel Tapia has found another gear these past two months

By Tyson Shushkewich
Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, the Toronto Blue Jays shed Randal Grichuk and his remaining years by trading him to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for outfielder Raimel Tapia and prospect Adrian Pinto. While the Jays reportedly sent some cash in the deal (an unknown amount), the move also helped Grichuk receive more...

