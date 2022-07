It has been a busy day on the Senate side of Capitol Hill. In a minute, we'll hear from a Republican senator on a more than $50 billion spending plan for semiconductors. But first, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced a new spending deal this evening that would include some climate spending previously spiked by Manchin. The two recently reached an agreement on a smaller package that's focused on reducing health care spending. NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell has been gathering the details of this deal, and she joins us now. Hey there.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO