UNK grad named executive director of Stand for Schools

(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home. The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO