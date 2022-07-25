ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

UNK grad named executive director of Stand for Schools

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Dunixi Guereca has been named executive director of Stand for Schools, a not-for-profit organization that advances public education in Nebraska. Guereca will assume his new role in August after moving from California, where...

kearneyhub.com

Kearney Hub

Building healthy families: UNK program promotes wellness in communities across state

A program that started 13 years ago at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is now helping families across the state live healthier lifestyles. Building Healthy Families was recently expanded to Columbus, Gering, Grand Island, Hastings, North Platte, Scottsbluff and Wayne, giving residents of these rural communities easy access to an effective weight management program.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska needs preservationists

A demolition permit has been issued for a 100-year-old Lincoln house that once belonged to a retail giant in the Capital City. A preservationist has come out of retirement to lead the fight against plans to tear down a historic elevator at the Neligh Mills in north-central Nebraska. In the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
California State
Kearney, NE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska Education
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Hospital promotes Pelan to assistant director of surgical services

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Columbus Community Hospital has announced that Stephanie Pelan will be the new assistant director of surgical services. Pelan earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a master's degree in nursing leadership and management from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. In January 2015,...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

State headed for another showdown over wages paid for law enforcement officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) – The state is headed for another battle over adequate pay for law enforcement officers. In September, the union that represents Nebraska State Troopers will begin bargaining with the state over a new labor contract, and they maintain that troopers’ salaries are lagging far behind the pay for police officers and county deputies in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln's WarHorse Casino hosting job fair Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's first combination horse track and casino is searching for staff members. WarHorse casino is holding a job fair today at the RBC Event Space in Lincoln. This is video of the groundbreaking at the Lincoln site earlier this month. WarHorse is hiring a number of...
LINCOLN, NE
Unk
klin.com

Nebraska Ethanol Industry Continues To Expand

The Nebraska ethanol industry produced over 2.25 billion gallons in 2019, resulting in a value of production for ethanol and co-products of greater than $4.04 billion, according to a new University of Nebraska–Lincoln study estimating the industry’s impact in 2018 and 2019. The overall economic impact of the Nebraska ethanol industry is over $4.5 billion.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Millard parents and educators remain hopeful for new school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As summer winds down, parents and children are gearing up for a new school year. Millard is the first major school district in the Omaha metro area to go back, starting August 10. Many parents are hopeful this year will be better than the last two.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Navigator CO2 Ventures relocates headquarters to Omaha

(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home. The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season. The ticket plans are available now at //Huskers.com/tickets. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games...
LINCOLN, NE
TravelNoire

This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska

While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hope Harbor puts out urgent request for donations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Their mission is "help and hope for a life of self-sufficiency." Hope Harbor is a place to help people get back on their feet, but the organization needs your help. Jennifer Figueroa talked with NTV about an urgent need of donations.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kmaland.com

Carolyn Hansen, 56, Omaha

Great Hall at Lauritzen Gardens- 100 Bancroft St, Omaha, NE 68108. Westside Community Center- 3534 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's honor to:. - Soul Hope (https://soulhopefoundation.com) -Bridge Church (https://www.bridgeomaha.org) -Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (Imaginationlibary.com) -Save the Elephants (https://www.savetheelephants.org) -METAvivor...
OMAHA, NE

