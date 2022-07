The Tampa Bay Buccaneers newest additions will open up the passing game for Tom Brady. However, the biggest winners after the moves will actually be the Buccaneers run game. Shortly after he was named the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles came out and said that the team will focus more on the run-game during his tenure, or at the very least this season, and have a more balanced offensive attack as a result. Even though the Bucs went out and signed Kyle Rudolph and Julio Jones to short-term deals in what may be Tom Brady‘s final season, at least in Tampa Bay, that doesn’t change this mindset on the running game. If anything, it only further proves their commitment to this new approach.

