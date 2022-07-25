ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5 Foods and Drinks That Can Sneakily Dehydrate You

By Michele Ross
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfW2N_0grptvSp00

When it comes to our dietary habits, there are usually a few that we excel at and others that require more attention. For instance, I’ve always slayed my hydration game and *love* the taste of cool, crisp H2O (...but my palette still finds eating fatty fish a struggle). Yet as much as I fill and refill my water bottle throughout the day, there are times when I feel more parched than usual. Did I lose too many electrolytes sweating it out at hot yoga, or maybe forget to stock up on hydrating fruits and veggies?

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%

From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Jupiter Retrograde in Aries Will Beg Us All—Especially These 3 Signs—To Focus on the Big Picture

If you’ve found yourself wondering why this summer feels a little like one continual ride on the struggle bus, allow some astrology to explain. We’re currently in the midst of a whole slate of planetary retrogrades, with transformative Pluto, taskmaster Saturn, dreamy Neptune, and even trauma-centered minor planet Chiron all backpedaling through the sky. On July 28, we’ll add auspicious Jupiter to that list, as it goes retrograde in Aries and chugs backward through the sign for a few months, dipping into Pisces in late October and stationing direct on November 23. But in the case of this optimistic planet, the backspin could actually feel productive—if you let it.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

These Grilled Mushroom Halloumi Burgers Pack 29 Grams of Protein and All the Calcium You Need in a Day

Do you instantly cringe at the thought of attending another barbecue because of the limited selection of non-vegetarian options? Do you feel like you’re instantly deemed the “picky” eater just for asking what other choices they have besides grilled hot dogs? Before you fake illness to get away with not having to attend one of these outdoor get-togethers you’ve started to loathe, we have the perfect and completely veggie-friendly barbecue food you’ve been secretly praying for every summer. Trust us: Patience is a virtue, and this was definitely worth the wait.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Fish#Sweating
Parade

Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

Even with the wide variety of nut and seed butters on grocery store shelves, peanut butter is still the one that reigns supreme. It tends to be the least expensive option and is a go-to in smoothies, in oatmeal, and, of course, classic PB&Js. But is peanut butter good for you?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
outsidemagazine

I Have Been Frying Eggs Wrong My Entire Life

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. One of my greatest sources of wonder in life: At every breakfast joint I’ve ever patronized, there is a person working...
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
CBS Boston

A banana a day keeps the doctor away: study shows health benefits for women

BOSTON -- Could a banana a day keep the doctor away?  A new study found that the fruit could be good for a woman's heart.Researchers in the Netherlands looked at nearly 25,000 British men and women between the ages of 40 and 79 and found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down.In fact, every one-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure.  While there was no association with blood pressure in men, both men and women with the highest potassium intake were at lower risk for heart-related problems regardless of salt intake. Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine. Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, potatoes, milk, and salmon.
BOSTON, MA
shefinds

A Nutritionist Tells Us The Worst Processed Beverage For Gut Health (They Cause Painful Bloating!)

This post has been updated since it was originally published on October 3, 2021. Feeling bloated is an incredibly frustrating symptom of digestive discomfort. Even when you’re following what you consider to be a healthy diet and exercising, you can still feel bloated. When it seems as though there’s no underlying cause or reason, it can feel incredibly hopeless. However, even things that are “healthy” may be making your bloating worse. Oftentimes, we think it’s just the food we eat that will make us bloated. In actuality, certain beverages can be just as much of a contributor to your discomfort.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy