Myles Powell often wonders how much money he could have made through Name, Image and Likeness had such deals been available when he was at Seton Hall. The dynamic and charismatic ex-Pirates star with the big smile might have made six-figures in NIL income during his four-year tenure at the school which ended in 2020. Now with college athletes across the nation signing endorsement deals, Powell is happy to see players from Seton Hall and Rutgers earning some money while they’re still in college.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO