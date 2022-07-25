ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Major Port Arthur crash causing traffic concerns Monday morning

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Arthur Police Department is working Monday morning major traffic...

kogt.com

Five Involved In Early Morning Accident

– Five Little Cypress-Mauriceville students headed to LCM High school Wednesday morning were involved in a one vehicle accident on FM 1130 near Zavalla Rd. in Mauriceville. The 16 year old driver of a 2018 Dodge pickup left the roadway and ended up in the woods, striking a tree. One student, a 12 year old, was air-lifted to UTMB hospital while the other four were transported to a Beaumont hospital. The ages of the other three boys are 12, 13, and 15. Several of the boys had serious injuries but none that were considered life-threatening according to those at the scene.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT announces Port Arthur road closures for Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation is announcing a full day road closure Thursday in Port Arthur. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures Thursday along SH87 at the Intercostal Canal. The closures are necessary due to bridge work. Expect delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Area athletes involved in crash Wednesday morning; coach asking for prayers

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey and the Bears coaching staff and players were somber and showing a lot of concern after a traffic crash Wednesday morning involving numerous LC-M athletes. Peevey said one student was life-flighted to Galveston, while four others are at CHRISTUS St....
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Investigation into fatal Port Arthur motorcycle crash continues

The investigation continues into two-vehicle crash that left a Port Arthur motorcyclist dead. According to police, the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Texas 73. The...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Steven Duenas died after a motorcycle crash in Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)

27-year-old Steven Duenas died after a motorcycle crash in Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Steven Duenas as the victim who was killed following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in Port Arthur. The officers actively responded to the 2000 block of State Highway 73 just before 6 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities: Two vehicle crash on I-10 near Beglis exit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is working a two vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near the Beglis exit. Multiple injuries have been reported, one possibly severe, SPD captain Jason Gully said. An air transport helicopter was spotted landing on the Interstate to transport the injured. The...
SULPHUR, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont police investigating shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the south end of town. The shooting was reported at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Chaison. Beaumont police, EMS and fire responded. Investigators placed a number of yellow evidence markers on the ground in the middle...
BEAUMONT, TX
Traffic
NewsBreak
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 20-26

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 20 July 26:. An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn. Heather Erwin, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 32nd Street. Criminal mischief was reported in...
GROVES, TX

